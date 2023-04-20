Couple Under Fire For Spending Rs 20 Lakh On Harry Potter-Themed Wedding

When it comes to weddings, everyone has their own idea of what the perfect day looks like. Some couples opt for the classic white dress and traditional ceremony, while others prefer to go all out with a unique and creative theme. For Craig and Katherine, a couple from Chicago, the choice was clear: they wanted to bring the magic of the wizarding world to life on their special day. As avid Harry Potter fans, Craig and Katherine always knew that their shared love for the series would play a big role in their wedding. After all, they found out they had matching Harry Potter tattoos when they first began dating. So, when Craig proposed to Katherine at Hogwarts Castle in Universal Studios Orlando, they knew that a Harry Potter-themed celebration was the only way to go. Even if it cost them $25,000 (over Rs 20 Lakh).

The couple set out to plan the most magical day possible, complete with Hogwarts-inspired decorations, guests dressed in their designated house colors, and a Deathly Hallows-shaped altar for their unbreakable vow. They even had a friend dress up as Dumbledore to officiate the ceremony. But as it turns out, not everyone was thrilled with the idea of a Harry Potter-themed wedding. Despite the couple’s best efforts to make their day special and unique, they faced criticism from some online trolls who thought the idea was childish and immature.

“There were a lot of people who loved it, but there were a mixture of comments like ‘Grow up,’” Craig said, reported New York Post. “A lot of people kept saying stuff [online] like ‘I’m sure everyone in the audience is so uncomfortable,’ and ‘the ring bearer must be so embarrassed’ but that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Craig and Katherine refused to let the negativity get them down. They knew that their friends and family would support them no matter what, and they were right. Their guests had an absolute blast at the wedding and many even said it was the best wedding they had ever attended. “There wasn’t a single unsupportive person at our wedding. There were zero negative remarks before, at, or after our wedding from guests. What we did hear a lot was that it was the best wedding people had been to,” the Groom had added. During the wedding, Katherine’s grandparents in their seventies approached Craig and Katherine several times and expressed their surprise at how enjoyable the wedding was for them, saying that it was the most fun they had experienced at a wedding in a while.

Craig and Katherine’s love for Harry Potter may have cost them $25,000, but it was worth every penny. They didn’t want a traditional wedding, and their Harry Potter-themed day was a perfect representation of who they are as a couple.

