Crazy Viral Video: Tigress Tries To Steal Tiger's Food And It Didn't End As Expected

A scary confrontation between a female and male tiger coming from Ranthambore National Park has piqued the internet’s attention. Shared on YouTube, the video was originally shot by wildlife photographer Vijay Kumawat. The chilling scene opens to show the male tiger seated with his kill— a deer. He continues to eat the deer before something catches his attention causing him to move away. Meanwhile, a tigress comes out of the wild to find the abandoned deer lying on the road.

She tries to steal the meal until its original hunter returns prompting her to back away immediately. But the Tigress doesn’t give up easily. She tries to stand her ground while also launching herself at the male beast as their chilling roars begin to fill the backdrop. It doesn’t take the tiger to prove his dominance as the tigress quickly crouches down. The male beast continues to gaze at her with an intense gaze when the female goes for another round of tussle.

The wild animals try to swipe at each other with their deadly paw until the tigress land on her back. Eventually, the female tiger accepts defeat while the male beast drags its kill into the forest to feast alone.

The footage has social media users equally terrified and fascinated. While some lauded the tiger’s antics, a few seem intrigued by their size. One commented, “I love how he just stands there and looks at her. He already knows this battle is won and is just waiting for her to calm down.” Another wrote, “The size of that male tiger, especially his shoulders rising and falling into his back, my goodness. Unbelievable.” One more agrees, “Just look at their size difference. It’s astronomical.”

Meanwhile, a user who appears to be a tiger lover claims that the male beast held back even though he could have easily subdued the tigress, “He had a clear swipe to the female head when she laid on her back, but he’s just reasserting dominance and not looking to harm her.” Another said, “This footage is incredible, really puts you on edge.”

The video has been viewed by more than five lakh people within a span of three days.