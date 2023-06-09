Cricket Fans Have 'Discovered' Dhoni's Brother on Facebook and Everyone is Cringing Hard

Did you know MS Dhoni has a brother? It’s true! Many cricket fans were today years old when they found out about Narendra Singh Dhoni, the lesser-known sibling of the cricketing legend. Recently, a mischievous Twitter user unearthed an old Facebook post by Narendra, complete with some seriously cringe-worthy Shayari. Since then, fans have been hunting down Narendra’s social media accounts just to unleash their reactions and bombard him with memes.

The internet was, indeed, set ablaze when Twitter user @1no_aalsi_ dropped a bombshell by sharing screenshots of a long-lost Facebook post by Narendra. Dated November 12, 2016, the post featured Narendra’s trademark Shayari, a poetic style that seemed to be a common theme in his online musings at the time.

But, the user didn’t stop there; they even shared an image of Narendra with a caption that read, “reason why MS Dhoni didn’t introduce his brother in his biopic."

This sent MSDians into an absolute frenzy, leaving no holds barred in the comment section as they mercilessly trolled him. One fan couldn’t help but quip, “The reason why Dhoni doesn’t use social media." Another bewildered fan exclaimed, “Is this for real?!"

Despite Narendra’s absence from social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook for quite some time, the relentless Dhoni fans refused to let him off the hook. They continued to flood his posts, even those dating back to 2017, with their quirky comments and hilarious reactions. Among the peculiar posts that graced Narendra’s Facebook feed, there was one particular gem - pictures featuring the adorable Ziva Dhoni alongside him in a post.

Check out his posts:

Meanwhile, Narendra, who is ten years older than MS Dhoni, is involved in politics and has been associated with the Samajwadi Party since 2013. Before that, he was part of the BJP. While the elder Dhoni has a son and a daughter, he once revealed in an interview that he maintains good relations with his younger brother.

However, when asked about his absence in the movie “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story," Narendra humbly explained, “I may be non-existent in the movie because I don’t have many contributions in Mahi’s life be it during his childhood, his struggle as a young man, or after he became MSD for the world. The film is about Mahi, not his family.”