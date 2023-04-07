Crocodile, Perfectly Camouflaged In Mud, Charges At Cameraperson And Then ...

A clip of a crocodile camouflaged in mud has been shared on Instagram by zoo keeper Jay Brewer. This clip is enough to give anyone an idea about the terrifying picture of a crocodile’s impressive camouflage abilities. The clip shows that the entire body of the crocodile is perfectly camouflaged in mud except for its head. The croc has also closed its eyes, making it slightly difficult for a passive onlooker to see it. All of a sudden, the crocodile opens its large mouth and ferociously charges at the cameraperson.

The camera person moves back immediately to fend off the crocodile. The last shot of the video shows a crocodile resting in the mud. The song attached to this clip titled Run by rock band Awolnation makes this clip even more frightening. Jay described his experience of dealing with such dangerous animals in the caption. He wrote that when you are in the wild, things can get wild quickly. Jay thanked his partner Matt Wright for helping him in having a safe experience with wild animals.

Social media users were left bewildered after watching this clip and admired the guts of Jay and Matt. One of the users commented that he was about to get a heart attack after watching this clip. Others wrote that the crocodile has amazing camouflage abilities and at one point they felt that it was a log. But, they were shocked when it turned out to be a crocodile. One even asked Jay why is he risking his life. Jay replied that he is just living his dream.

In a similar case in 2021, a crocodile was photographed under the mud. The picture of this crocodile was taken by local man Rodney Fischer near the Northern Territory and West Australian border. The photo was shared on Facebook by Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife.

