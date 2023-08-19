CSK Fan Pays Creative Tribute To Team Using Lyrics Of Sia’s Hit Song Unstoppable

Amid the constant debates over favorite IPL teams, one name that resonates with the majority is the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Since the beginning of the cricket tournament in 2008, MS Dhoni has always stood for the team like a pillar, guiding them through victories and various challenges. Over the years, CSK has garnered a loyal and passionate fan base, making it one of the most beloved teams. People have shown their love for the team in various ways, but an Instagram fan page named We Love Chennai, expressed their admiration in a unique way, using the lyrics of Unstoppable by Sia.

Using the lyrics, the fan page creatively assigned each line of the song to a specific player, capturing their unique qualities and contributions to the team. Faf du Plessis symbolised the line ‘I’m unstoppable,’ while Shivam Dube was compared to a ‘Porsche with no brakes.’ Suresh Raina was celebrated as ‘invincible’ and Ravindra Jadeja as the player who ‘wins every single game.’

Captain cool MS Dhoni is called ‘powerful’ and Dwayne Bravo as the one who ‘doesn’t need batteries to play.’ Ruturaj Gaikwad is depicted as ‘confident,’ while Devon Conway’s impact has been celebrated with ‘I’m unstoppable today.’

Since the video was shared on Instagram, the clip went viral, accumulating an impressive 9 million views. Diehard fans of Chennai Super Kings felt proud seeing this creative tribute to their favourite team. However, some pointed that Ambati Rayudu was missing from the video. The player who also made major contributions to the team’s success, played his final IPL game this year.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Perfect sync for the lyrics. Hats off.”

Another wrote, “RCB fans be like: Yo admin Faf is our captain paa, why u guys still consider him as yours?”

“Missing Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson,” read a comment.

Despite Ambati Rayudu’s absence from the video, it appears that his hard work have not gone unnoticed, especially by the management of the Chennai Super Kings’ sister franchise in South Africa, the Joburg Super Kings. Interestingly, the league’s commissioner, Graeme Smith, had previously discussed about recruiting iconic figures like MS Dhoni for the team. However, most recently, Rayudu’s name has also emerged as a potential candidate.

According to reports, the CEO of CSK, Kasi Viswanathan, had stated that the Johannesburg-based franchise is considering picking Ambati Rayudu and discussions are still going on with captain Faf du Plessis and coach Stephen Fleming.