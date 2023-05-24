CSK Fan's 'Prediction' of Team's 15-run Triumph Over GT in IPL 2023 Spooks Internet

IPL 2023 has showcased an uncanny ability among fans to make accurate predictions, transforming this season into a mesmerizing display of forecasting prowess. It all began with Venkatesh Iyer’s century during the initial clash between KKR and MI, capturing the attention of fans who accurately anticipated this impressive feat. The trend continued, reaching its zenith when Virat Kohli, in a recent match between RCB and SRH, scored a remarkable century, fulfilling the prophetic visions of avid supporters. However, the pinnacle of these incredible forecasts occurred during the Qualifier 1 match between CSK and GT when a CSK fan confidently predicted their victory while the game was still in progress.

During the intense faceoff between Dhoni and Pandya, a Twitter user by the handle @FarziCricketer predicted CSK’s 15-run triumph. Astonishingly, nearly two hours before the final results were known, that is, at 9:19 p.m., he boldly tweeted, “Early prediction, CSK winning by 15 runs." Little did anyone know that this forecast would turn out to be absolutely accurate.

Check out the Prediction:

Early prediction, CSK winning by 15 runs.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 23, 2023

In a captivating display of cricket, Dhoni and his team showcased their bowling prowess, ultimately prevailing over their opponents by exactly 15 runs. Although CSK’s batting innings progressed steadily, accumulating a total of 172 runs, it was their bowlers who truly shone during the chase. They skillfully contained the visiting team, limiting them to 157 runs while securing all the wickets, with the final dismissal occurring on the last ball of the game.

This left cricket fans on Twitter in a state of disbelief and excitement, prompting a flurry of astonished reactions. One stunned user exclaimed, “Nahh brooo HOWWWW!?!?" Another fan, equally amazed, exclaimed, “Yoooo they won by 15 runs exactly!!" The accuracy of the prediction was acknowledged by another user who praised @FarziCricketer, saying, “Bhai ap tho prediction king nikle."

Wao sir— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) May 23, 2023

Nahh brooo HOWWWW !?!? 😭😭😭— khali_fokat (@tha7a_fanatic) May 23, 2023

No doubt, the IPL took the art of prediction to a whole new level!