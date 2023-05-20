CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » CSK vs DC: Delhi Turns Home for Dhoni as 'Sea' of Yellow Dominates Capital City in IPL 2023
CSK vs DC: Delhi Turns Home for Dhoni as 'Sea' of Yellow Dominates Capital City in IPL 2023

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 16:57 IST

Delhi, India

CSK vs DC: Delhi Turns Home for Dhoni as 'Sea' of Yellow Dominates Capital City in IPL 2023 (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ImTanujSingh)

MS Dhoni's fever takes over the CSK vs DC match as Arun Jaitley Stadium gets painted in yellow.

No matter which city the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) grace with their presence, the Dhoni fever never fails to ignite and spread like wildfire. It’s as if Thala’s love has a magical power to summon hordes of fans, who turn up in droves to cheer for their beloved team in every CSK match. And now, for an epic showdown between CSK and DC in a high-octane match that holds the destiny of both teams in the IPL 2023, yellow fever has resurfaced once again, engulfing the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a breathtaking spectacle.

In the vibrant city of Delhi, this extraordinary spectacle unfolded as uncountable fans donned their yellow jerseys to support their team. Adorned with yellow posters and flags, the scene, indeed, became a visual feast for the eyes and you’ve got to take a look at it:

The frenzy among Thala fans reached unprecedented levels upon his arrival at the match. As the CSK team bus made its way toward the stadium, it was quickly swarmed by a multitude of supporters, creating quite a spectacle. The sheer number of fans made it challenging for the bus to navigate through the excited crowd and enter the stadium premises. This extraordinary delay was a testament to the immense fandom that CSK has garnered throughout, fuelled by the speculation that this could potentially be Dhoni’s final year in the IPL.

    Without a doubt, the fans have made it clear that they are fully committed to supporting their beloved team. As the match commenced, Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat against David Warner and his team. While the final outcome of the match remains uncertain, one thing is certain: such overwhelming support from fans is already a resounding victory for CSK!

