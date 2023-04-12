CSK vs RR Memes 'Hit' Twitter As Fans Can't Keep Calm Ahead of IPL 2023 Thriller

The fervor surrounding IPL 2023 continues to escalate as cricket enthusiasts express their undying support for their respective teams on social media. The vast array of memes available online showcases the unwavering fan base of the league. As the Chennai Super Kings gear up to face the Rajasthan Royals in their next match, Twitter has once again become abuzz with activity. Even though the game is set to commence at 7:30 p.m. at MA Chidambaram Stadium, fondly called Chepauk, fans are unable to contain their excitement and have already inundated the platform with jokes and memes, predicting the outcome of the match and championing their favoured teams.

Witness the incredible level of enthusiasm amongst CSK fans as they celebrate the momentous occasion of MS Dhoni leading the team for the 200th time in the IPL - a feat that has never been achieved by any other captain in the history of this beloved T20 league. Meanwhile, RR fans are equally thrilled with their team’s impressive performance so far in the tournament. As the two sides prepare to face off, Twitter has erupted into a memefest, with both sets of fans taking jabs at each other in good spirits.

As things stand, both teams have notched up two victories each, with CSK bouncing back from their initial loss against GT to secure two consecutive wins and find their rhythm in the tournament. On the other hand, the Sanju Samson-led side has managed to win two out of their three matches and currently sits in the second position in the points table. The team’s only defeat so far came at the hands of Punjab Kings in their second game. With both teams showing good form, the upcoming matchup promises to be a nail-biting encounter, and the excitement can be seen all over the internet!

