CT Scan, Eyes Covered With Towel: Turtle Becomes US Hospital's First Animal Patient

In a rare incident, an endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle named Kale, got a CT scan done at Decatur Morgan Hospital in Alabama, making history for being the first-ever animal patient there. A few pictures of Kale undergoing the scan started making rounds on the internet after the Cook Museum of Natural History brought the news to the limelight through a Facebook post. The note along with the pictures revealed that a CT scan was done by the hospital’s imaging team, veterinarians and museum staff to check how “Kale’s deep infections of his shell” is healing. According to a Miami Herald report, back in 2019, Kale got caught in a fishing hook by a fisher. The incident injured its shell and made it more prone to getting deeply infected.

Now keeping these injuries in mind, Kale can’t be sent back to the sea. The report claimed that a museum staff revealed that Kale’s ongoing medical issues require regular veterinarian visits and treatments. One of the pictures showed Kale inside the CT scan machine, while its eyes have been covered with a towel. Another picture showed the result of the scan on the screen. In the next picture, Kale, lying in a plastic tub, was seen surrounded by the hospital staff.

While updating on Kale’s recovery, Cook Museum of Natural Science wrote, “Kale made history today as the first animal to receive a CT scan at Decatur Morgan Hospital. The CT scan is the best tool to assess the improvement of Kale’s deep infections of his shell. A big Thank You to the Decatur Morgan Hospital staff and associates as well as our Museum and veterinary staff who made this possible. More updates coming soon!”

The report revealed that during the 2019 incident, Kale was rescued by Virginia wildlife officials. At that time, the turtle was still a juvenile and the size of the hook meant that it was near to impossible to pull it out without performing surgery. In 2020, Kale made his way to the museum. A museum official revealed, “His wound did not fully heal and created scar tissue and a fistula, a hollow space where food and debris can get trapped and cause infections.”

Soon after the post was shared, several users wished for Kale’s good health. Many thanked the hospital staff for helping out. A comment read, “Thanks for taking such great care of Kale! We are rooting for him!”

