‘Curvy Girls Are Best’: Man’s Dating App Bio Sparks Outrage Online

In today’s dating scenario, a bio is what matters the most. As dating apps have come to the game, a bio is what determines if you are going to get a match or not. Therefore, it is very important to keep your bio impressive. People are now exploring new frontiers, embracing both quirky and cringe-worthy aspects just to spark a conversation. However, there are also instances when a bit of offensive statements are used in a bio. In a similar incident, a dating app bio is being slammed brutally on Twitter after people found it to be ‘disgusting’ and ‘vulgar’.

Twitter user ‘AskAubry’ took to the micro blogging site and shared a screenshot of a man’s bio. The man, identified as Nathan, mentioned how he is just here for casual stuff. He mentioned, “Curvy girls are the best. Love a girl with some decent t***. Not interested in anyone that have slept with every guy they’ve met. I am also turned on by some dark s***.” Further he wrote that he does not prefer wearing a condom.

Here, have a look:

Dude: Dating is so easy for women. Just pick one of hundreds of Nice Guys™ on the app.And what's on the app: let me slut shame you while demanding sex! pic.twitter.com/yGEpV7THDL — AskAubry (@ask_aubry) July 11, 2023

The image, since being uploaded, has sparked major anger online. “Nathan, 21 - is the one here who deserves to be shamed, literally - for writing all that drivel, shaming, and then not even wanting to use protection? Bet he’s not getting tested, isn’t on PreP, and not had a vasectomy either so the responsibility of pregnancy falls on the other party. If you read a profile like this one, or know someone like this, just RUN!” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I just do not understand how men on these apps both want a girl to be down for them with 0 commitment or attachment or even information but also a girl that isn’t down for others make it make sense that doesn’t exist.”

So… He wants to sleep around but not with a girl who sleeps around. And I’m not even touching the rest.— ShotgunSaturdayNights (@ShotgunSammy71) July 11, 2023

Nathan, 21 - is the one here who deserves to be shamed, literally - for writing all that drivel, shaming, and then not even wanting to use protection? Bet he’s not getting tested, isn’t on PreP, and not had a vasectomy either so the responsibility of pregnancy falls on the other…— Goddess Cleo - London Dominatrix (@Goddess_CIeo) July 11, 2023

Not interested in someone who has sex with everyone but is looking for a random shag, makes sense.— Mistress of Hellvetica (@sexandtheswiss) July 11, 2023

Tale as old as time. Rape culture. https://t.co/Vt7cBq59Th — Corny555 (@Corny5551) July 11, 2023

