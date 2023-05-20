Cute CSK Fan Collecting 'Yellow' Toys to Anticipate Thala's Win Shows IPL Fever Defies Age

Every day, the IPL fever keeps soaring higher, refusing to hit the brakes! Fans embark on epic journeys, spanning miles and miles, just to catch a glimpse of their beloved players and teams. Come rain or shine, they patiently wait, proving that the IPL is more than just a league—it’s a rollercoaster of excitement! And guess what? Age is just a number in this game of craze, as fans from all walks of life jump on board. And there’s one remarkable example that truly captures the spirit of this phenomenon!

A delightful tale unfolded on Twitter when a user named Bhawana shared an adorable photo of a young CSK fan. Sitting cross-legged on the floor, surrounded by a collection of yellow toys, this pint-sized enthusiast gazed at the TV displaying the iconic ‘man’ with No. 7 on his back - none other than MS Dhoni. And what’s the story behind the yellow toys, you ask? “Apparently my little niece collects all yellow items at home before every chennai match thinking this will help them win," explained the user. This heartwarming incident underscores the fact that the ‘Yellow Army’ encompasses fans of all ages, showcasing the unmatched passion and dedication that elevates the IPL to a league of its own!

Apparently my little niece collects all yellow items at home before every chennai match thinking this will help them win‍♀️. pic.twitter.com/Mb0o0K7pDy— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) May 19, 2023

top videos

The last CSK vs DC match on May 10 left no doubt about the unparalleled craze it generated. One passionate fan took to social media to share a snapshot of their Apple Watch, which astoundingly displayed mind-boggling “sound levels" accompanied by a warning that paid homage to the incredible CSK fanbase. The message humorously cautioned, “Loud environment. Sound levels hit 90 decibels. Around 30 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss."

Meanwhile, the stage is set for an enthralling match between these two teams today, May 20! CSK and the hosts at Arun Jaitley Stadium are poised for a thrilling showdown, with CSK eyeing a victory to secure a spot in the playoffs. Anticipation is at its peak as fans eagerly await the unfolding drama!