Cyber Security Expert Shares Tips To Protect Your Private Information In Hotels

Cybercrime has become one of the most common crimes in the digital era. As the technology sector is on the rise, the rise of smartphones and the internet has raised concerns regarding the privacy and security of users. One area where cybercrime has been on the rise rampantly is in hotels. Every day, thousands of people check in to different types of hotels, depending on their budget. There have been various cases where private information is leaked online from hotels. So, it becomes quite essential to be aware of these crimes and measures should be taken to protect yourself against such activities during the next trip.

Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cyber security expert, shared an important way to protect the devices. He emphasised the fact that a VPN service should be installed to encrypt the data and a firewall should be used while using public Wi-Fi.

One of the most common ways of stealing private information from guests is through hotel Wi-Fi. They can hack into the devices and steal the passwords of the users in two ways. One way is that when the guest connects their device to the Wi-Fi of the hotel, the hackers install malicious software on it. Another way is to create a fake Wi-Fi network, usually with the name “guest Wi-Fi" or “free Wi-Fi “. When guests use such fake hotspots, their private information is stolen.

Usually, in hotels, guests are provided with smart TVs that are connected to the local Wi-Fi to stream OTT platforms and apps. But this is also used as a medium by the hackers to make built-in microphones or cameras, which they use to steal personal credentials and information. It is advised to keep the TV unplugged when not in use. Webcams on such devices should be covered and personal credentials should not be used.

Many hotels also have USB ports in place of the usual charging points. This helps travellers who have different types of charging points. But this is often used by hackers to install malicious malware inside a phone and then use it to steal personal information from the users. It is advised to carry your battery backup or power bank during such situations.