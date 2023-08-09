Cyclist Balancing Water Bottle On Head Wows Internet; Can You Do It?

The advancement of technology has permitted social media users to showcase their hidden talent on the internet. It has paved the way for them to get their skills recognised by the masses. From artists displaying their illustrations and creations to cooking enthusiasts flaunting their culinary skills on the platform, social media has helped many such underrated talents to come into the limelight. Following a similar note, a video of a woman riding a bicycle performing a seemingly impossible feat of balancing a water bottle on her head has garnered appreciatory remarks from the internet.

The video was originally shared by a Philippine woman named Marielle Amaba on her Facebook handle back in 2021. After two years, it has resurfaced on the social media platform Reddit, leaving users impressed by her balancing act once again. The recorded footage captures the woman, presumably a deft cyclist riding a bicycle on the road, wearing a face mask. Not only was Marielle biking speedily but she also made sure to balance a plastic water bottle upon her head, making sure it did not fall under any circumstances.

The talented woman also performed mini-stunts while cycling. She was seen swaying her head sideways and also letting go of the bike handles, but no matter what she did, or how difficult it seemed, not once did the bottle topple over. The woman’s amazing balancing skills drew in plenty of positive comments from Reddit users, who lauded her dexterity and flexibility.

“She forgot she left it there before taking off!!” joked one user. “If she was Indian her name would be Balance Singh,” quipped another. “Wow and here I am dropping my phone twice while writing this comment,” said another user. So far, the video has received 400 upvotes on Reddit.

This is not the first time we have come across such talented individuals on social media. Last month, a woman grabbed eyeballs for performing applaud-worthy tricks with a football. She juggled the football on her legs, balancing the ball deftly, making sure it does not touch the ground. The woman then moved on to balance the football on her back and shoulders, as the passersby watched her in action with amazement.