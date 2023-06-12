Cyclone Biparjoy: Horrifying Video Shows Sea Waves Catching Beachgoers Off Guard in Maharashtra

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm" and is expected to soon make landfall near Mandvi-Jakhau Port along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the nearby coastal regions. Amid all of this, many horrifying videos and images of the cyclone are going viral on social media. One video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows how the cyclone in Ganapatipule has caused the sea to swell.

The terrifying video shows people running in panic as intense waves come and take over the entire region. As a result, many people fall on the sand. Even the one who is filming falls as one can see the camera falling down and going blank. Another video shows the devastation that the cyclone has caused. The videos have surfaced from Maharashtrian town called Ganapatipule.

Here, have a look at the terrifying videos:

Meanwhile, as the Gujarat administration braces for the cyclone, the Kutch district on Monday imposed section 144 in coastal villages. The cyclone is expected to have a severe effect in this region. Also, the weather agency has advised a total suspension of fishing operations in the region till June 15. IMD has also asked people on sea to return to the coast and regulate offshore and onshore activities judiciously.

“In view of the above, the state governments are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures. District authorities are advised accordingly," the IMD said.

