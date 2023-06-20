CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Dad's Heroic Rescue Of Daughter Stuck On Waterslide Wows Everyone

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 14:47 IST

Delhi, India

Andrew Reece's daring climb to rescue daughter Sienna from a waterslide mishap leaves onlookers cheering in admiration.(Credits: Twitter)

With staff taking too long to respond, Andrew took matters into his own hands and climbed up the waterslide to save his terrified daughter.

In a heartwarming display of parental bravery, Andrew Reece, 38, proved that a father’s love knows no bounds. Accompanying his daughter Sienna, 6, to Gulliver’s World amusement park in Warrington to celebrate her birthday turned into a nerve-wracking adventure when Sienna found herself stuck in a waterslide. With staff taking too long to respond, Andrew took matters into his own hands and climbed up the slide to save his terrified daughter.

The entire incident was captured on camera by Andrew’s wife, Emma, 41, who then shared the video on TikTok on their family account @thenuttyfamily1. The amusing footage quickly went viral, leaving viewers in stitches whilst applauding Andrew’s heroic actions.

Speaking to MailOnline, Emma recounted the tension-filled moments leading up to the rescue. “Sienna was upset and crying on the boat, and we could see she was scared,” she said. While the staff had already called for help, time seemed to drag on, leaving Sienna increasingly distressed. Sensing his daughter’s fear, Andrew made the split-second decision to ascend the water slide, defying the odds and the advice of his wife.

With Emma capturing the entire episode on video, viewers can hear her laughter mingling with the cheers from onlookers as Andrew valiantly attempted to scale the vertical part of the slide.

Gulliver’s World spokesperson confirmed to LADbible that upon receiving the alert from the ride operator, their team immediately sprang into action and was already on their way to address the situation.

Andrew’s unwavering love and selflessness earned him the title of hero in the eyes of both his family and the growing number of social media users following their story. Upon safely reaching the ground, the duo was met with a chorus of applause from the spectators who had gathered to witness the whole situation.

Located in Warrington, England, Gulliver’s World is a water theme park tailored to children aged 2 to 13.

first published:June 20, 2023, 14:47 IST
last updated:June 20, 2023, 14:47 IST