Dalit-Buddhist Wedding in 'Made in Heaven' Has Twitter Realising Breaking Norms Can Be Beautiful

If Season 1 of ‘Made in Heaven’ was the opening act, Season 2 takes center stage with a savory and exhilarating performance that we’ve been eagerly awaiting. After a patient four-year intermission, this latest presentation on Amazon Prime, crafted by the team of Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Srivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Anil Lakhwani, and Rahul Nair, delivers a captivating binge-worthy experience. The script shines a spotlight on the grand spectacle of Indian weddings with a punchy, confident, and engaging narrative that holds attention until the final note of the closing episode.

While the weddings depicted in the show are opulently orchestrated, delightfully portrayed, and exquisitely captured, it’s the Buddhist wedding that touches the heart more profoundly than the eye. Fans have fallen head over heels for this particular installment, Episode 5 entitled ‘The Heart Skipped a Beat’, in which Radhika Apte, playing a Dalit bride, insists on a Buddhist wedding as a response to her in-laws’ request for the traditional pheras ceremony and a court marriage, all while featuring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s portrait alongside the Buddha.

As Apte’s character asserts, “Everything is about the politics," viewers have been so spellbound by this impactful scene that they’ve taken to Twitter, unable to relinquish its hold.

“This episode by far has been best! Aesthetically the most pleasing as well!" penned a user. “I loved this season still have to complete the series but what lovely episode was this," echoed another.

Directed by Ghaywan, he leverages his keen perspective in what’s being celebrated as the ‘most impactful episode,’ presenting arguments that amplify the characters’ voices rather than the writer’s or director’s. He elevates Apte’s voice by initiating a discourse on her political beliefs, not only challenging the outdated Brahmanical establishment but also presenting an informed Dalit counter-narrative.

Now, without delving further and keeping some surprises in store for you, it’s safe to say that the anticipation for Season 2 was fervent, and it truly hits all the right chords, with Sobhita Dhulipala shining as the star she always is!