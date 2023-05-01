CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » 'Damaged My Butt': Man Posts Pic of Broken Train Seat Handle, Indian Railways Responds
'Damaged My Butt': Man Posts Pic of Broken Train Seat Handle, Indian Railways Responds

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 17:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Man Posts Pic of Broken Train Seat Handle, Indian Railways Responds. (Image: Twitter/@famukhtar786)

Twitter user took to the blue bird app and shared an image of broken seat handles and tagged Indian Railways.

Indian Railways are in the headlines time and again. Sometimes it is about food, other times it is about the service. Now, Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Mukhtar Ali’ took to Twitter and shared an image of broken seat handle. In the image, it can be seen that the handle is coming out from the side of the chair. “Look at this handle it damaged my butt and trouser sitting in 15036 seat no 29 C2. Please fix this it is so dangerous," wrote the Twitter user as he tagged Railway Seva.

Responding to the complaint, Railway Seva said that it has escalated the issue to the concerned official in Izzatnagar Divisional Railway Manager’s office.

Here is the viral tweet:

“Please share your PNR/UTS details and mobile no. preferably via DM so that we may register it as a complaint. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal," further wrote Railway Seva.

Meanwhile, Twitter user, Bhumika, posted a picture of her half-eaten meal on a train which had dal, rice, sabzi, and rotis. In her caption, she pointed out the rail authorities and asked, “Have you ever tasted your own food (IRCTC Official)? Will you ever give such bad quality and taste to your own family and children?" Tagging it as “food for prisoners", Bhumika went on to highlight the increased fare prices which, nowhere, justify the quality of food being served on the trains.

first published:May 01, 2023, 17:46 IST
last updated:May 01, 2023, 17:46 IST