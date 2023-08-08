Dance Group's Kathak Performance To Selena Gomez and Rema's Calm Down Song Is Fusion At Its Best

Since its debut, the popular song Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez has amassed widespread adoration and popularity. This track has served as the catalyst for numerous viral dance reels that sync seamlessly with its melodious rhythm. Now, a dance video of a group performing Kathak dance to this super-hit song is making waves online.

The video presents a synchronised performance by a group of dancers, gracefully moving to the rhythm of the song Calm Down. Initially, two girls and three boys were performing, all dressed up in the same colour combination of grey and silver. The female dancers are donning silver lehengas accompanied by matching jewellery, while the male dancers are wearing grey-silver kurta pyjamas. As the video progresses, additional dancers join the group, culminating in a collective display of mesmerising Kathak dance moves set to the song. The video was posted by Kumar Sharma, who is a professional dancer, on YouTube.

Watch the full video here:

YouTube users were quick enough to share their thoughts in the comments section. One person wrote, “Mind-blowing choreography and execution. What Kumar and his group Kathakrockers have done with Kathak is absolutely amazing. Never disappointing. Just a performance that is so refreshing always and brings a smile to one’s face.. Absolutely loved it. Keep up the great work. Three cheers for Kumar and Kathak rockers."

Another added, “Precision, Perfection, Coordination, flow, not a single movement out of sync by anyone, speed matched to perfection by everyone. This is the sign of A Class Group of Superior Artisans. So so proud of all of you. Keep it up."

“The tabla’s sound made me wear my Ghoungroo and dance and making this kind of mixing song is only possible for Kumar sir speechless sir… no one can judge you," read a comment.

“Wow, such a beautiful presentation. Kathak Rockers you are always the best,” a user wrote.

A person requested the poster of the video to share an easy Kathak tutorial. “Sir, please can you make a tutorial for some easy kathak steps please," he wrote.

The video premiered on August 4 and so far, it has attained more than 24k views. Did you enjoy watching the Kathak group dance?