Danish Man Visits Every Country In The World Without Flying, Here's How He Did It

A 44-year-old Danish man achieved a remarkable feat by travelling to all the countries in the world without flying. The man named Thor Pedersen claimed that he travelled to every country in the world by car, bus, train, container ship. It took him a decade to travel to all the countries in the world.

After he came back to his home country in Denmark in the last week of July, he posted about it on his Instagram Handle. He said in the post, “Thanks for your unwavering support, making me the 1st person to visit every country in the world completely without flying! The project was a resounding SUCCESS when we reached the final country, the Maldives. Today marks its COMPLETION as I return to Denmark.”

He added in the caption, “More than a hundred people showed up to welcome me home on this historic day. Family, friends, fans, followers.What a welcome!! A live band played “When the saints come marching home.”

He stated, “I’m overwhelmed by the gifts, hugs, applause, and love. Thank you! Heartfelt gratitude to Milan Maersk and the amazing crew for bringing me home and to APM Terminals and Port of Aarhus for facilitating the homecoming. Special thanks to the press and everyone who joined the event today! THANK YOU all for this unforgettable experience! 🙏🙏🙏"

His post has more than 8,000 likes and loads of comments. One of the users said, “Congratulations on a monumental achievement! I can’t wait to get your story out to the world.” While another user said, “ Can’t be compared to anything, even though we are always very humble in Denmark. The biggest traveler.”

A comment read, “ You did something incredible.” While another comment said, “ Congrats! Stating that you deserved it is the understatement of the century.”

According to BBC, he started his journey in the year 2013. It took him 3,512 days to go through every country, he told BBC. He further told BBC that the United Nations’ list of countries consists of 195 countries. However, he visited 203 countries He added that he visited the disputed countries also.

He named his project Once Upon a Saga. He said that he faced bureaucratic and logistical issues, civil unrest and unexpected hurdles like the Ebola outbreak in West Africa during his expedition. He faced an outbreak of COVID-19 due to which he was stuck in Hong Kong for two years. During that time, he even considered aborting the mission.

Since he did not travel by flight, he took cruise ships, sailboats, trucks, boats, container ships, police cars, yachts, trains, buses, trains and tuk-tuks to complete his journey around the world. He spent 24 hours in each country.

He said that he visited India at the end of 2018 and the commencement of 2019. He further told ABC that he reached the 203rd country Maldives on board a container ship making 3,512 days adventure.