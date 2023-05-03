Danish Sait's Viral Comment on Kohli's RCB Post on Instagram After On-field Spat is Everything

The RCB vs LSG was quite a showdown, with Virat Kohli’s fiery aggression that unfortunately led to a bit of a scuffle during and after the game. But you know what they say, the internet never forgets, and social media is having a field day with hilarious memes and throwback videos of the incident. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, comedian Danish Sait, or as we all know him, Mr. Nags has jumped into the fray with his sharp-witted commentary. He even left a special message on Kohli’s Instagram post, showing his support after the on-field drama, and you definitely don’t want to miss it!

He wrote, “King, 1 call, next time all of us boys will be on the ground with you” and showed his unwavering support for King Kohli after the social media drama split fans into two camps, with some standing by him while others calling out his aggressive behaviour.

Mr. Nags' comment on Virat Kohli's Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/lIpLaBdn6W— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2023

No doubt, users had their takes on this viral comment as well.

Mr nags supremacy pic.twitter.com/thIK9cFV5Z— jetha hiler (@sterns_haschen) May 2, 2023

Gentle reminder to Mr nags , King akela hi kaafi hai ❤️❤️— sandeep (@Vicharofsandeep) May 2, 2023

Kohli after he called and no one showed up: pic.twitter.com/Jvfgp2aOHh— Anirban Ghoshᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Anirban_Ghosh_) May 2, 2023

Mr. Nags has long been known for bringing humour and entertainment to the RCB team, delighting fans and team members alike with his comedic antics. Recently, he made a comment that suggests he wants to join in on the fun just like many Delhi boys do. In fact, Kohli’s recent verbal spat with Gautam Gambhir at Ekana was even dubbed by some fans as the “most Delhi moment ever."

Despite both cricketers being charged 100% of their match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct on Monday, fans couldn’t help but find humour in this situation as well. One fan even suggested that Amit Mishra and KL Rahul should be fined 200% of their match fee for interrupting the fight.

KL Rahul and Amit Mishra should be fined 200% of match fees for stopping the fight ! #IPL2023 #ViratGambhirFight— Tushar verma (@tushva) May 2, 2023

Well, it seems like Desis are always up for a good brawl, and Mr. Nags is definitely no exception!

