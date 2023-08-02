Darker Skin Or Danger? 'Beer Tanning' Trend Draws Attention From Experts

A new TikTok trend called “beer tanning" is gaining popularity among beauty enthusiasts, promising a sun-kissed glow by coating the skin with beer and sunbathing. However, experts are concerned about the potential risks associated with this peculiar method. Forbes reported that some people claim the hops in beer can activate melanin and lead to a darker tan, however, experts are warning about the potential dangers of this viral trend.

In a bid to alter their appearance, people have long experimented with various tanning techniques, with sun exposure being the most common. However, the “beer tanning" trend has taken social media platforms by storm, tempting many to try this unconventional approach to tanning.

Advocates of beer tanning believe that the hop-infused beverage has magical properties that stimulate melanin production, resulting in a quicker and more even tan. TikTok users have enthusiastically jumped on board, sharing tips and experiences on how to partake in this beer-fueled beauty ritual. Some suggest following four simple steps: procure the cheapest beer available, take a plunge into the water, indulge in a beer shower, and finally, soak up the sun.

Applying alcohol, like beer, directly to the skin can have detrimental effects. Experts say it strips away natural oils and moisture, leaving the skin dry and more vulnerable to sun damage. Additionally, beer application might lead to skin irritation and allergic reactions. In some cases, certain beer ingredients like flavouring agents, could trigger a painful phototoxic reaction known as phytophotodermatitis, which can take weeks to resolve.

The allure of the beer tanning trend has been so captivating that online searches for “beer tan" in the United Kingdom have surged by over 137% since March, as reported by Metro. However, skin specialists and dermatologists echo the same message – prioritize sun protection with the use of sunscreen, not alcohol.

As social media trends continue to entice with alluring shortcuts and promises of beauty, it’s essential to consider the potential consequences. In the pursuit of a radiant tan, let’s remember to prioritise our skin’s health and opt for safer, time-tested methods of sun protection. Remember, a glowing tan might be tempting, but the price of health should never be compromised.