Daughter Takes Dad On Portugal Trip After Boyfriend Leaves Her A Week Before Holiday

Breakups can be upsetting and that too when you had a holiday trip planned with your partner. A similar terrible scenario happened with Emma Di Palma ahead of her Portugal trip. According to the Daily Star report, Emma had a breakup with her partner a week before their trip and had no time, to cancel the trip as well.

But she didn’t lose heart and completed the trip with another special person but not her partner. It was her father. Emma has shared this information in her TikTok video and wrote in the caption, “Point of view: your ex breaks up with you a week before your euro trip so your dad comes with you instead." Honestly, it seems a good trade-in- a dad-and-daughter trip is just the thing to blast away the blues! Social media users were left teary-eyed after watching this clip which has received 61,000 views.

In the video, Emma shows herself and her dad posing for the pictures, in which they were sipping on Aperol Spritz together and raising a toast as well. For those who don’t know, Aperol Spritz is a refreshing drink that is commonly served in the northern part of Italy, especially in Venice. The sun beamed down on them both as they celebrated their unexpected holiday together.

Social media users came up with a slew of comments. One woman wrote, “Trust me when I say these memories will mean so much more to you forever." Emma replied, “I so will, I’m already learning so much about him." Another user commented that Emma’s father is probably thrilled to have this quality time with her and to make her happy. Another asked, “Why am I sobbing?" Whereas another user commented that nobody will ever love you like your father and added that Emma and her father are going to remember this beautiful trip forever.