'DDLJ', 'Welcome': Twitter Chooses Bollywood Films With Epic Endings That Are Just Unforgettable

Why bother watching movies if we can predict the ending? Well, because not all movies follow the predictable path! In the mesmerising world of Bollywood, there are films that unleash epic endings capable of making us want to hit that replay button, even if we already know what’s coming. And guess what? We bet you already have a movie in mind that fits this description! But wait, before we spill the cinematic beans, let’s dive into the Twitterverse and see what movie buffs had to say when asked “an epic ending scene that lives in your head rent-free.”

Picture this: a scene so iconic that it has inspired countless recreations even to this day. Can you hear the melodious tunes of ‘DDLJ; playing in your mind? It’s that unforgettable moment when Simran hops on the train and Raj gallantly pulls her up, sealing their love story with a classic ending.

But hold your laughter, because Twitter can’t forget the hilarious climax of ‘Welcome’. Enter Uday Shetty, the epitome of comic brilliance, and his timeless catchphrase, “Bhagwan ka diya sab kuch hai…daulat hai, shohrat hai…Ruk jaa Rajiv!" Even in that critical moment, Uday’s comedic presence shines through, leaving us in stitches.

When it comes to recent movies, Twitter simply can’t resist raving about the jaw-dropping endings that left us all in awe. Let’s start with ‘3 Idiots’, where the plot takes a delightful twist as Ranchodas Chanchad unveils his true identity as the Phunsukh Wangadu.

And then comes the magical moment in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ when Bunny and Naina finally found their way to each other. Viewers erupted with sheer joy as this epic romance reached its peak.

One such classic ending, where the power of cinema truly shines is from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, ‘Padmaavat’. It’s a moment of unparalleled intensity as Rani Padmavati chooses to commit Johar, an act of self-immolation, rather than succumbing to the enemy. The entire scene unfolds with remarkable artistry, where every element, from the haunting background score to the meticulously crafted shots, transports us into a realm of sheer cinematic brilliance that is just awe-inspiring.

And here is a collection of endings that truly captured the hearts of viewers:

