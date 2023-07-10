'Dear God, Keep All Dogs Safe': Boy's Prayer To Protect Furry Friends Will Melt Your Heart

In a heartwarming display of love and compassion, a video of a young boy praying for dogs has taken the internet by storm. The clip featured a young boy named Ethan, who appeared to be 5 years old, kneeling beside his beloved pet dog in a garden. With his eyes tightly closed and hands clasped together, Ethan sincerely began to pray for the well-being and safety of all the precious dogs around the world. The boy’s endearing gesture captured the attention and won the hearts of millions all across the internet.

Watch the video here:

The video commenced with a scene at a children’s park where Ethan’s pet dog was gleefully playing on a ride. Upon calling out to his faithful companion, named Blue, the dog swiftly slid down and towards the boy. The duo then kneeled to pray together, with the young boy expressing, “Today, we are going to pray for all the doggies in the world."

With his furry companion Blue by his side, the adorable boy initiated the prayer by addressing God. “Let’s pray. Dear God, I pray that you watch over all dogs and keep them safe." In his heartful prayer, he adds, “I pray that you bless all dogs with health. Amen," he said.

Following their prayer session, Ethan commended his pet for participating in this act. He affectionately exclaimed, “Yes, Good boy," as a token of appreciation for joining him in the prayer. “Now you pray for all your brothers and sisters" he concluded.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, the users dropped red heart emoticons. Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote, “Aww (with a red heart emoji)."

The clip garnered over 11 thousand views.

Earlier, a dog was reunited with its owner after a lengthy three-year separation! Needless to say, the canine companion could barely contain its happiness. The video began by showcasing a German Shepherd patiently waiting outside a house with another individual. Its gaze is fixed on the driveway, and the moment a car arrived, the dog’s excitement became palpable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REAL KINGS GIVE 🔴👑 (@realkingsgive)

The Instagram video vividly portrayed the dog’s eagerness to be reunited. The cute video has struck a chord with people reminding us of the unconditional love which exists between humans and animals.