CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Decathlon Employee Turns Out To Be A Professional Cyclist, Internet Applauds Hiring Process
3-MIN READ

Decathlon Employee Turns Out To Be A Professional Cyclist, Internet Applauds Hiring Process

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 19:42 IST

Delhi, India

Shankar's cycling journey has taken him across India and Europe. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shankar's cycling journey has taken him across India and Europe. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Aloke Bajpai revealed that Shankar isn't just an expert in customer service, but also a professional ultra cyclist.

A helpful salesperson can be a total lifesaver while shopping especially when you get confused about to pick up. Sharing his recent experience at popular sport equipment retail chain Decathlon’s store in Gurugram, Aloke Bajpai, co-founder of ixigo, emphasised the value of knowledgeable and helpful store employees when it comes to shopping for sports gear. Bajpai’s tweet narrated the tale of a salesperson named Shankar.

Posting a photo of Shankar on social media, Bajpai called Shankar a shining example of excellent customer service. He mentioned that companies treating their employees well tend to have highly satisfied customers, turning each employee into a brand ambassador. Bajpai applauded Shankar for consistently providing exceptional assistance with a friendly attitude.

In his tweet, Bajpai revealed that Shankar isn’t just an expert in customer service, but also a professional ultra cyclist. Shankar’s cycling journey has taken him across India and Europe. Additionally, he mentioned that Shankar is currently learning French, highlighting his dedication to personal growth.

Look at the tweet here:

Bajpai credited Barbara Martin Coppola (Decathlon CEO) and Jean Francois Mace (Decathlon Sports India CEO) for their excellent hiring choices, bringing in customer-focused individuals with a strong love for sports.

Soon after the tweet surfaced online, the online community came together to share their appreciation for Decathlon’s staff. One customer shared his personal experiences at the store’s staff, applauding their communication skills and helpful guidance.

Several users acknowledged the expertise of Decathlon’s sales representatives, noting their deep understanding of various sports. Customers said that they had consistently received valuable advice on equipment and apparel, tailored to their specific activity levels.

Another user felt that retail stores have an upper hand over online businesses. “Retail stores don’t have any kind of networked mask, where what persona you want to see, you get, unlike on the internet. The experience is faced in reality, humane. Decathlon kept that mark by training their employees to be as humane as possible. The ‘Why’ would you buy question is in the hands of these representatives," he added.

Ankur Warikoo, popular author, YouTuber and entrepreneur also joined in the conversation. He mentioned that he has been constantly amazed by the potential of the Decathlon store team.

Impressed with the energetic environment of the store and its members, Warikoo compared it ‘Disneyland’ and heaped praises for Decathelon’s “Terrific culture selection."

The viral post by Bajpai has already gained more than 2,78,000 views and over 1,500 likes on Twitter.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. decathlon
  2. news18-discover
  3. twitter
  4. viral
first published:August 09, 2023, 19:13 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 19:42 IST