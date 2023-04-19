Deepika Padukone in 'Piku', SRK in 'Swades': Twitter Lists Perfectly Cast Roles in Bollywood

Some movies are remembered because of their storyline and then there are a few characters that carve a place in our heart. The credit can be attributed to the actors who work day and night to bring these characters to life. Be it Geet from Jab We Met, Pooh from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, or Raj from DDLJ, some characters just live beyond their screen presence. Reminiscing many such characters, Twitter user, ‘Eric Alper’, put out a question: “What film role was 100% perfectly cast?"

What film role was 100% perfectly cast?— Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) March 31, 2023

The tweet sparked a discussion on the blue bird app and movie buffs started listing their favourite actors with their remarkable acting and overall performance. From SRK in Swades, Deepika Padukone in Piku, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met, to Zac Effrom in High School Musical, netizens have made their choice. Have a look:

This scene > > > Those who live this party of the world I means South Asia and traveled train know how real this is…Required absolute realism yet portray the helplessness and he had done that with perfection… https://t.co/1ZAlToplIB pic.twitter.com/QZyePuQbC0— Arafat bhuiyan (@Shah4900) April 19, 2023

Deepika Padukone as Piku. Like, I can't see anyone else portraying that part with such beautiful nuances.Sometimes I wonder if she was born to play it. I can envision her taking care of her parents despite thousands of conflicts. Deepika Padukone is Pikupic.twitter.com/0xOULoXjYu https://t.co/DOrsGN1RBF — vaibhav (@shakyyspear) April 18, 2023

I can't see anyone else playing geet & aditya https://t.co/Sp6mLWoPuW pic.twitter.com/BDOtkMIfQl— taha (@fauxventure) April 18, 2023

