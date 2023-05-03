Deepika Padukone Slammed For Posting Her Oscars BTS on Same Day as Alia's MET Gala Debut

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is being slammed after she uploaded behind-the-scenes pictures from her Oscars appearance on the same day as Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut. There’s no doubt that last year has been monumental for Deepika. From endorsing few biggest brands, including, Louis Vuitton and Qatar Airways, to presenting Oscars - the actress left a mark everywhere. The actress was slammed after she uploaded her Oscars’ behind the scene as many thought that this showed her “insecurity."

Meaning, many thought that Deepika was insecure about Alia’s Met Gala debut and was trying to steal her thunder. Many also claimed that she is “self obsessed."

She is so insecure pic.twitter.com/zitoYUzjSX— Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) May 1, 2023

Lmao ofc she would on the met gala day when she knows PC and Alia r going to be in the limelight today like woman u could’ve picked any other day— Kaali IYKYK (@Pri4Lyfe) May 1, 2023

I think it's weird — Paakhi ( Fan Account ) (@paakhisays_) May 1, 2023

What is this ? why did she post today? Even Ram and Ntr don't upload oscars anymore on ig when they even win oscars not just present lol ‍♀️ Yaah ofcourse she's free to upload because her ig is her own but i think it's weird — sabila azila (@sabilaazila29) May 1, 2023

Self-obsessed Clownpika, there's a reason why I never liked her. https://t.co/LBUdqs8Goe— ҡմʟδίρ (@iBeingKD) May 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone went viral on MET Gala day. This happened as her 75th Cannes Film Festival red carpet look just sat right in with this year’s Met Gala theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The look was pretty close to what Alia Bhatt wore to the Met Gala this year. Her Cannes look went viral all across Twitter and people assuming she had descended upon the Met Gala red carpet in the stunning outfit.

