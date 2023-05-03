Deepika Padukone Went Viral on Met Gala Day 2023 Without Even Being There, Here's Why

Met Gala 2023 was not attended by Deepika Padukone but people on Twitter thought she did for a pretty long time. The reason? Deepika’s 75th Cannes Film Festival red carpet look would blend right in with this year’s Met Gala theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The all-white look consisted of a white pearl bustier and a white saree. The look was pretty close to what Alia Bhatt wore to the Met Gala this year: a white gown studded with pearls, designed by Prabal Gurung. Rihanna wore a white outfit with a similar look as well.

Deepika Padukone’s Cannes look went viral all across Twitter, with people assuming she had descended upon the Met Gala red carpet in the stunning outfit. Well, it’s an easy mistake to make. It’s obviously compounded by the fact that some tweets spread misinformation, claiming Deepika was at the Met Gala.

deepika padukone getting multiple viral tweets and featuring on best dressed threads of met when this is from the closing ceremony of cannes 2022 is the most deepika padukone thing https://t.co/MD9af8Pz11— ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) May 2, 2023

deepika padukone going viral on the day of met gala for her cannes look is for the history books ‼️‼️ https://t.co/WnKq6OIzik— pathaani ️ (@dpobsessed) May 1, 2023

deepika padukone being more relevant at #MetGala due to a last year's cannes look(which would've been perfect for this year's met theme) than some of the main girlies present there and failing to serve.. karma is sweet and deepika will forever be IT pic.twitter.com/goTZzUPnh7— tara (@saurnaurr) May 2, 2023

people really ran w deepikas cannes look as this years met serve and honestly cant complainthat look is top tier deepika padukone at her finest— hereforthe☕️ (@UnderConundrum) May 2, 2023

So basically Deepika Padukone 's one yr old Cannes look is the talk of the town than other's 2023 Met Gala look , lol no wonder why she's the leading lady of the industry!!— . (@whenvsayshii) May 2, 2023

Deepika Padukone pulling in more fans when she's not even at the met Gala but bec of her Cannes look is so hilarious — Gloria (@BamJWahgase) May 2, 2023

Deepika Padukone devoured everyone at the met gala without even being at the met gala. Mother of mothers fr!! #MetGala2023 #metgala pic.twitter.com/kkD3TwMS0T— Anmon (@bangalidoll) May 2, 2023

Deepika stays slaying!

