Deepika Padukone Went Viral on Met Gala Day 2023 Without Even Being There, Here's Why
2-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone Went Viral on Met Gala Day 2023 Without Even Being There, Here's Why

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Deepika Padukone arrives on stage at the 75th Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony. (Credits: Reuters)

Deepika Padukone arrives on stage at the 75th Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony. (Credits: Reuters)

Deepika Padukone was not at the Met Gala 2023 but her old Cannes look that fits right into this year's theme had people tripping for a while.

Met Gala 2023 was not attended by Deepika Padukone but people on Twitter thought she did for a pretty long time. The reason? Deepika’s 75th Cannes Film Festival red carpet look would blend right in with this year’s Met Gala theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The all-white look consisted of a white pearl bustier and a white saree. The look was pretty close to what Alia Bhatt wore to the Met Gala this year: a white gown studded with pearls, designed by Prabal Gurung. Rihanna wore a white outfit with a similar look as well.

Deepika Padukone’s Cannes look went viral all across Twitter, with people assuming she had descended upon the Met Gala red carpet in the stunning outfit. Well, it’s an easy mistake to make. It’s obviously compounded by the fact that some tweets spread misinformation, claiming Deepika was at the Met Gala.

Deepika stays slaying!

Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture.
  1. Deepika Padukone
  2. Met gala 2023
first published:May 03, 2023, 09:05 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 09:05 IST