Deer And Human Share Shelter On A Rainy Day In Japan Is A Visual Treat

In the pre-historic era, animals and humans used to cohabit in the same environment. With the passage of time and the evolution of humans, the equation gradually changed. As civilisation started emerging, humans began building their own habitats while animals continued living in the wild. But since we started creating concrete buildings by cuttings forests, animals are often seen venturing into urban environments. Even today, we see wild animals invading human territories, be it in search of food or other requirements. A similar incident occurred recently in Japan where a herd of deer took shelter under a building alongside humans, amidst a heavy downpour. In a matter of moments, the video went viral.

The now-viral video was tweeted by a user named Tansu Yegen on July 26. “The situation in the Japanese city of Nara during a downpour,” read the tweet. The video opens to show visuals of almost empty streets in the city of Nara, Japan, amidst torrential rain. Soon the camera pans from the roadside to the right and gives us a view that is sure to make you go ‘aww.’

The situation in the Japanese city of Nara during a downpour 😍 pic.twitter.com/Uy493dj91o— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 26, 2023

It captures a herd of deer sharing the same shelter as a group of people under a building, to protect themselves from the heavy rain. While a few deer huddled on the ground, others were seen roaming in the sheltered premises. The commuters stuck in the rain along with the deer clan looked excited to watch the animals from such close proximity. Some of the people even clicked pictures with them. Surprisingly, despite being so close to humans, the two-horned animals seemed quite unfazed.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, people reacted to it in the most adorable way. While one user pointed out, “Truly a blessing to see, the calm that shows in this being side by side… very nice”, another noted, “It’s truly remarkable to witness such a harmonious relationship between animals & humans, where the deer feel safe & at ease in the presence of people. It serves as a heartwarming example of how humans can coexist peacefully with wildlife.” “This is just unreal,” came another remark.

truly a blessing to see, the calm that show in this being side by side… very nice— ❤️Karrie Ross🙃 Check Pinned Tweet & L'EGGacy2 (@KarrieRoss) July 26, 2023

It's truly remarkable to witness such a harmonious relationship between animals & humans, where the deer feel safe & at ease in the presence of people.It serves as a heartwarming example of how humans can coexist peacefully with wildlife. — Meenaakshi Karthikeya (@MeenakshiKart12) July 27, 2023

This is just unreal ❤️— John Q (@JohnnyQures) July 27, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 34.2 million views on Twitter.