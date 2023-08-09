Deer Jumps On To Motorcyclist Performing Stunts; Here's What Happened Next

Many people love to drive through the forest. But driving in the forest can be also dangerous as there are chances that you might have an encounter with a wild animal or might even accidentally hit them. Something very similar happened to this motorcyclist who got hit by a deer. The video shared on Twitter opens with two motorcyclists travelling through a lane between the farms. But out of nowhere, a deer can be seen crossing the road.

The motorcyclist who was trying to do a stunt saw the deer immediately and sat on his bike to control the speed of the two-wheeler. But it was too late to react as the deer collided with the motorcyclist and both fell to the ground. The video was recorded by a fellow motorcyclist who was behind the former when the incident happened.

“Wow Deer hit? (sic)," the tweet read.

The micro-blogging site users have reacted to the video. “Wow! I hope there were no serious injuries to the rider or the deer," one user said.

Wow! 😢 I hope there were no serious injuries to the rider or the deer— 👸Queen B🐝 (@Qu33nB57) August 6, 2023

While many shared their experience, one person commented, “Something like this almost happened to me once. I was biking on an e-bike in the country backroad when a deer jumped just a couple of feet in front of me. Scary experience."

Something like this almost happened to me once. I was biking on an e-bike on a country backroad when a deer jumped just a couple of feet in front of me. Scary experience. https://t.co/3oFja72F5O— Bojan Tunguz (@tunguz) August 5, 2023

Another one added, “A similar ‘hit-and-run’ case had happened with my Corolla in Saint Louis, 2007. The difference…the deer was much bigger! The car went to the body shop for a couple of days."

A similar 'hit-and-run' case 😅 had happened with my Corolla in Saint Louis, 2007. The difference… the deer was much bigger! The car went to the body shop for a couple of days. https://t.co/t2u2523wYb— ritvvij.parrikh.com (@ritvvijparrikh) August 6, 2023

While one more user said, “Definition of a bad day."

Definition of a bad day— Moe (@momoe889) August 6, 2023

The video has reached more than 1.1 million views since it was uploaded.

Last year, a video went viral from Assam of a truck hitting a rhino at the Hadibari animal corridor. The truck moved forward on the road despite the rhino standing in the middle of the road and hit it brutally. The rhino tumbled on the road with a possible head injury.