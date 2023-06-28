'Degree Not Enough for Job in UK': Indian Student Pens Heartbreaking Reality in Viral LinkedIn Post

The allure of Indian students venturing abroad for higher education and promising career prospects has long captivated our attention. It’s not unusual to witness even brown parents meticulously saving every penny to secure their children’s admission into prestigious foreign universities. However, as they say, not everything that glitters is gold! The bitter truth reveals a far more eye-opening and heart-wrenching reality, one that nobody could have fathomed. In a LinkedIn post that has now gone viral, an Indian student studying in the UK recounts a harrowing tale of how a mere degree falls short when it comes to securing a job abroad. This poignant account struck a chord with countless others on the platform, who shared their own similar experiences, unearthing the darker side of the dream to study overseas.

Sreepranavi Samudrala, a graduate of the University of Edinburgh who completed her Master of Science in December 2022, poured her heart out about the tremendous challenges she encountered in realising her dream of studying abroad. In her own words, she shared, “II had very less time to prepare for my masters due to a delayed offer, but I did everything in 2 weeks, from visa to student loan, and came to achieve my dreams."

However, her path was riddled with countless challenges, ranging from being robbed and struggling to find suitable accommodation to grappling with the weightier burdens of financial instability, anxiety, and burnout. With palpable disappointment, Samudrala disclosed, “Looking for a job as an international student (graduate) has been extremely heartbreaking. There has been no value for me, my degree, or capabilities."

“I feel as an international student, we go through a lot. Being away from family, taking care of ourselves, dealing with burnout and stress, all while doing a master’s degree. All this is not easy! We international students are talented, capable, and more than anything RESILIENT. Our determination to come back up and achieve things is impeccable," she added.

Despite the exhaustion, fear, and uncertainty about her future, Samudrala concluded on a positive note, stating, “I feel secure in my personal development and how far I’ve come! I’m beginning to realise how much work it took to get here. So here I’m putting myself out there every day, looking for jobs and hoping I’ll find something soon."

Her LinkedIn post resonated deeply with numerous users, eliciting heartfelt responses from those who could relate to her experiences. One individual expressed, “I resonated with you and I also experienced the same situation with you."

This sentiment was echoed by another commenter who stated, “I can absolutely relate to everything you mentioned in your post! I finished my Masters in the UK in September 2022, and spent the next 4 months after my program applying to jobs as my full time job and putting in hundreds of applications. Unfortunately, I was quickly running out of money and couldn’t afford to apply for a new visa so I had to return home."