Dejected Virat Kohli Face Over Another IPL Title Snub Sums Up RCB's Never-ending Curse

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore faced a challenging defeat in the IPL, leaving many fans disappointed, both in India and worldwide. In a crucial match against the Gujarat Titans, the Bengaluru-based team couldn’t secure a victory, leading to their elimination from the IPL 2023 playoffs. Shubman Gill’s exceptional century played a significant role in dashing RCB’s hopes. Earlier in the game, Kohli himself showcased his brilliance by scoring a century, but as the match progressed and Gill dominated with his batting, Kohli’s disappointment became evident. Sitting in the RCB dugout, Kohli appeared to conceal his emotions behind his cap, leaving fans feeling for him as they expressed their heartfelt reactions online.

Consequently, Kohli’s despondent expression that summed up RCB’s never-ending IPL curse saddened many fans on Twitter, who sympathetically remarked, “You can’t help but feel for him."

Following Kohli’s impressive innings of 101 runs off 61 balls for RCB, it seemed like the standout performance of the day. However, Gill displayed his exceptional skills, proving that he is even more remarkable than the best.

Expanding on Kohli’s commendable performance, Gill built upon it and delivered an outstanding unbeaten 104 runs off just 52 balls, effortlessly guiding the GT to victory. Like the former Indian captain, Gill achieved back-to-back centuries, showcasing his exceptional batting prowess. With this triumph, the Titans concluded the league stage with an impressive 20 points, while Chennai Super Kings secured the second spot with 17 points, edging out the Lucknow Super Giants due to a superior net run rate. Following their convincing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Mumbai Indians secured their place in the top four, accumulating 16 points.