Delhi Cab Driver Comes All the Way to Hotel to Return Lost Phone, Passenger Shares Inspiring Story

In a heartwarming incident, a man shared how his colleague forgot his mobile phone in a cab. However, the cab driver made an effort to come to the hotel and then return the phone. The incident took place in Delhi and the cab was booked from the airport. Taking to Twitter, a user named ‘Shajan Samuel’ shared how the cab driver named Hiralal Mondal turned out to be a saviour for his colleague. He also lauded him for his genuinity. He explained, “We booked Meru Cabs at Delhi Airport yesterday late evening. My colleague Vivek lost his phone in the cab we didn’t have the driver’s number, we thought we were never going to get the phone back, and gave up hopes, but to our surprise Hiralal Mondal the driver came to the hotel with the phone.”

With this, he tagged Meru cabs and mentioned that people like Hiralal are an ‘asset’ to the company. This is not the first time that Hiralal has shown his kindness like this. He did this before as well when a foreigner lost his wallet. “Humanity is in his blood. Pls take good care of him,” wrote Shajan.

We booked Meru Cabs at Delhi Airport yesterday late evening.My colleague Vivek lost his phone in the cab we didn't have the driver's number , we thought we were never going to get the phone back, and gave up hopes,but to our surprise Hiralal Mondal the driver came to the hotel… pic.twitter.com/Z4ylNkWexc— Shajan Samuel (@IamShajanSamuel) July 18, 2023

“I did share all your responses with Hiralal. He is happy. Kindness cannot be taught in any school, you either have it or don’t,” Shajan further mentioned in another tweet.

“It’s nice to see such honesty in this day and age. Good to acknowledge and appreciate good deeds,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “The Government must institute some award for such honest people and also give them more responsibilities/ better jobs. This will inculcate the feeling among masses that Honesty pays.”

Meru Cabs also responded to the tweet by saying, “We take pride in our driver partners who consistently exemplify our core values. Providing exceptional customer service is something we always strive for. We truly appreciate @IamShajanSamuel’s kind acknowledgment. Keep riding with Meru!”

We take pride in our driver partners who consistently exemplify our core values. Providing exceptional customer service is something we always strive for. We truly appreciate @IamShajanSamuel's kind acknowledgment. Keep riding with Meru!#CustomerTestimonial #MeruCabs https://t.co/UeWruMZ9uA— Meru (@MeruCabs) July 18, 2023

Evoking belief in humanity !! Equally nudging you to walk the talk. https://t.co/apHU8Asku1— Praveen Someshwar (@psomeshw) July 18, 2023

