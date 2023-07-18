Delhi Couple's 'Romance' on Speeding Bike Draws Police Attention, Video Surfaces Online

Time and again, instances of couples not only breaking the boundaries of love but also disregarding ‘traffic rules’ have surfaced on the internet through videos showcasing their risky behaviour on the road, raising concern. Recently, a couple in New Delhi was caught engaging in a romantic act on a motorcycle, further contributing to this growing trend of Public Displays of Affection (PDAs) on bikes.

The incident, reported on July 16 by Twitter user @Buntea, allegedly took place on the Outer Ring Road flyover in Delhi’s Mangolpuri. Referring to the couple as the “Idiots of Delhi", the user also provided specific details about the incident. In the video, a woman can be seen sitting on the motorcycle’s fuel tank, while her ‘loving partner’ drives. They were seen embracing each other in a display of PDA, seemingly oblivious to the potential danger. Presumably, the car behind them recorded the entire clip.

Watch the Viral Video:

The video quickly went viral on social media, with many criticising the couple for their irresponsible and obscene conduct. One user commented, “Whatever is shown in movies is practiced live," while another exclaimed, “Very dangerous."

The clip even caught the attention of the Delhi Traffic Police, who expressed gratitude to the Twitter user and wrote, “Thank you, you are requested to report such traffic violation on Delhi Traffic.”

Thank you, you are requested to report such traffic violation on Delhi TrafficPolice Sentinel App.URL:(For Android users)https://t.co/JGcf9EqITT(For iOS users):https://t.co/HGT7wqt6yV— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 16, 2023

This incident follows a previous viral video from Delhi, in which a young couple was seen hugging while riding a scooter on a busy road. In the video, the boy had one arm around the girl’s shoulder, leaving only his right hand to control the two-wheeler. The girl, risking her safety, leaned towards her left side. The footage was captured by a vehicle trailing behind them.

The rise in such incidents has now raised serious concerns about the safety of not only the couples involved but also other people and drivers on the road.