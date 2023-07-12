Delhi Girl’s Heartwarming Dance With Homeless Woman Is The Happy Vibe You Need

The treasure trove of viral videos has dished out a heartwarming gem that’s captivating viewers online. The clip shared by a Twitter user named Anshika Awasthi is a beautiful reminder of the power of kindness and connection, and how we can spread happiness in unexpected ways. The video features Anshika dancing her heart out with a homeless woman in Delhi’s Connaught Place. The clip starts with Anshika making the woman comfortable before holding her hands and syncing the steps. Towards the end of the video, both of them share a warm hug. The Internet loved Anshika’s sweet gesture for the homeless woman and lauded her for spreading positivity.

The video was shared on Twitter along with a post that read, “Delhi is beautiful. You meet all sorts of people. And the best ones are those who randomly join you in dance. Happy Monday, everyone!”

Watch the adorable video here:

The video has garnered more than 3.5 lakh views along with a range of heartwarming comments from the online population. A Twitter user asked Anshika when and how it happened, to which she replied, “Last night! I stepped out of Warehouse Cafe and still had the energy to dance. I started with my usual steps, and she showed up with her moves. Maine kaha aajao phir! And we hit it off.”

“This is so heartwarming, Anshika. More power to you my girl.”

Another user talked about the vibe and mentioned, “Everyone has that quality. Vibes make a difference.”

“You are a gem,” read a reply.

An individual lauded Anshika for “spreading happiness.”

However, not all the comments on the post were appreciative and positive. Anshika addressed the hateful comments she received for the video. She mentioned that she thought the video was adorable and expressed her determination to continue sharing positive content online. Anshika emphasized her focus on spreading goodness and urged others to refrain from engaging in negativity. Her response also conveyed a strong message: “You continue with your wrong deeds while I continue with the right."

What are your thoughts on the heartwarming dance of the duo?