Delhi Man Claims Scamsters Use UPI Apps Now to Steal Money, Cautions People in Reddit Post

A Delhi man took to Reddit to make people aware of a new ‘UPI scam’ which is now surging in the city. He mentioned that he wanted to give a ‘heads up’ to all Delhi folks. He became cautious himself when he was about to get scammed for Rs 10,000. However, he somehow managed to save his money and is now educating people about the same. The man, who goes by the name, ‘Aditya’, mentioned that there are a group of scamsters in the city who try to steal money from people through UPI transactions.

These people request for cash in exchange for bank transfer of money. “They will give some stupid reason that their UPI is not accepted in the hospital and that is why they need cash. This is how they transfer some money via UPI and send a fake message of the transaction. “If such a thing happens, pay double attention to any message you receive which says money transfer is done. Such messages should only come from verified sources and not some random number.” he wrote.

Here is the post:

The sad part is that many have faced a similar situation. “Yeah I have faced the same. Though I dodged it..

In my case after paying 10k admission hospital amount they said insurance will reimburse you then after 2 days some guy called said that there is reimbursement for your claim of medical insurance. They will make you open Google pay phone pay..etc then they say they are sending the money and accidentally they say that they sent more amount and ask us to refund the remaining… via gpay etc. But when I checked the message that I received they sent “xxx credited to xxx acc" with their own phone number.. Just a normal text which looks like bank sms,” wrote a Reddit user.

Another person wrote, “Always confirm from the receiving app (paytm phonepe googlepay) if you received the notification of money being credited. They are almost real time (as long as you are connected to internet). For extra caution, check bank balance also.”

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, ‘X’ user ‘Mustafa’ took to the micro-blogging site and shared how few people are using dating app ‘Grindr’ to scam people. He shared screen grabs from a conversation with someone who claimed that he was threatened and had to pay an amount of 15K. Taking to Twitter, Mustafa claimed that the app is being used by a “gang of thugs" who often call a person for “fun" and then “threatens" them with police reports. There have also been instances of torture and threats about contacting parents if the person refuses to pay.

Mustafa claimed that he has experienced this “first hand." He further mentioned, “No one appears to have complained about them for obviously homophobic reasons, and he appears to be expanding his business by taking advantage from this."