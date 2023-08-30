Delhi Man Duped Of Rs 51 Lakh By Fraudulent Health Product Scheme

Thousands of stories about people falling prey to financial scams and losing their hard-earned money have gone viral in the last few years. Despite various financial organisations and victims of the scam sharing stories and ways to protect themselves from potential fraud, the number of cases does not seem to diminish. In a recent case, an assistant superintendent at the Delhi Prisons Department, named Deepak Sharma, has fallen prey to a fraudulent scheme, costing him a staggering Rs 51 lakh.

This financial catastrophe unfolded through the deceptive promises of a couple, Raunak and Ankit Gulia, who lured Sharma into investing his money in their purportedly booming health product business.

According to the police, the saga reportedly began in 2021 when Deepak Sharma found himself in the spotlight on a reality TV show, where he proudly showcased his dedication to bodybuilding. During this programme, he was introduced to Raunak Gulia, a fellow contestant. At this point, little did Sharma realise that this chance encounter would lead to a nightmarish descent into financial ruin.

Raunak Gulia, a performer on the show, boasted about her husband’s stellar reputation as an entrepreneur in the health product industry. Sharma, like many others, found this tale of success enticing. Eventually, he began to establish a rapport with the Gulias, which ultimately led him to attend the grand launch event of their latest supplement brand, last year, in May 2022. It was here that he was formally introduced to Ankit Gulia, Raunak’s husband, who held a prominent role as a director within the company.

In January this year, Raunak approached Sharma with an enticing proposition: their health product business was supposedly thriving, brimming with profits, but it required an infusion of capital to expand its operations and generate even greater earnings. She convinced Sharma to invest a substantial sum of Rs 50 lakh, luring him with the promise of 10-15 per cent of the profits, shielded from any potential losses. Adding to the allure, they offered Sharma the prestigious title of a brand ambassador for their company and its products.

It seemed like a golden opportunity to Sharma who made the decision to invest. Starting in February 2023, he began transferring a substantial sum of Rs 43 lakh into Ankit’s bank account. An additional Rs 8 lakh was handed over in cash through a series of transactions.

As the months passed, Sharma’s anticipation of a profitable return on his investment grew. He had dreams of a secure future, fueled by the promises made by Raunak and Ankit. In April, Sharma, eager to check on the progress of his investment, contacted the couple, only to be met with silence.

With mounting suspicion and frustration, Sharma soon realised that he had become the victim of a calculated scam, one that had also ensnared numerous others in its trap. As the truth became apparent, Sharma decided to take matters into his own hands, lodging a formal complaint with the Delhi Police.

As of the latest updates, Raunak and Ankit Gulia are reportedly on the run. An ongoing investigation is in progress.

This distressing incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and caution when considering financial investments. The story of Deepak Sharma’s Rs 51 lakh loss stands as a cautionary tale, urging individuals to exercise prudence and scepticism when presented with lucrative opportunities that may, in reality, be too good to be true.