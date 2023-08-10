Delhi Man Quits Job Within a Day of Joining Due to Long Commute, Regrets Later

Navigating the job search can be quite challenging. From considering factors like salary and personal interests to evaluating the company’s reputation, it’s crucial to find the right fit that aligns with your preferences. However, the complexities of job satisfaction extend beyond the initial search. Often, unforeseen elements like travel time and associated costs can significantly impact one’s experience. Take, for example, a recent incident involving a man from New Delhi who quit his job on the very first day due to an unexpectedly long commute.

He took to Reddit to share his experience, expressing, “Got a job in a decent company with a decent pay. They wanted people and hired me instantly after some rounds of interview. I got excited as it was my first job but realised it would be too much to travel. I live in northwest part of Delhi (Pink line) and the job was based in Moulsari Avenue." Furthermore, he disclosed that relocating his residence was not a viable option and highlighted the predicament of having only three hours of leisure time aside from sleep, with monthly commuting expenses amounting to 5K.

Seeking guidance from fellow Reddit users, he then inquired about their strategies for addressing similar travel-related concerns, particularly considering that many established companies are situated in Gurugram.

Soon, the responses poured in, resonating with empathy and shared experiences. Many recounted their own challenges with commuting and deemed his experience as commonplace. Suggestions ranged from relocating closer to the office, to making the most of travel time by engaging in productive activities

“Bhai aadhi Delhi Gurgaon travel karti hai daily! U gotta hustle to earn big!” wrote one user. “Welcome to the real world, everybody does this,” commented another.

“Many people travel for 1.5hours one way to the office. It depends on LPA, and perks by the organisations. Most people from NCR travel a lot for work, daily. I have seen people traveling from Palwal to south Delhi for job. First 2-3 months the travel May seen hectic but then you will get use to it. Utilise the time to learn something new or watch movies while commuting,” suggested the third one.

This advice, along with others, led the original poster to a realisation that his hasty decision might not have been the most judicious. He subsequently edited his post, writing, “I did wrong. I didn’t know every other person travels this much. I had no one to talk to so I took an impulsive decision."

What would you do in such a situation?