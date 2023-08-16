Delhi Man Receives Apple Products From Amazon With Open Seal, Reddit Gives Handy Tips

In a strange incident, a man ordered Apple products from Amazon. However, he received it with an open seal. Taking to social media handle ‘Reddit’, the man shared a video of the products as he complained about the ‘poor’ delivery service that the e-commerce site has to offer. In the video, you can see the man capturing the delivery boys first. He then shows the Amazon cardboard box which is completely open.

Further into the video, he takes out the Apple boxes which have an open seal. He asks people on Reddit if he should return this or not. In the meantime, the delivery boys try to flee away. “Amazon delivery sucks. What am I supposed to do?” wrote the Reddit user in the caption. Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral with tons of responses. Many people can be seen sharing tips. People talked about how it is important to not share the OTP. “Oh that is suspicious he certainly must tried to change some parts from the package.. and he started running as well..I like Flipkart in these cases… They do unboxing in front of you… Then they will ask for OTP..” suggested a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “Ok weird. Last apple product I ordered, the delivery guy first showed the sealed package. Then when I gave him OTP he opened the package in front of me. I recorded everything. Product and package were intact.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a woman ordered an Apple watch from Amazon and received a fake product. This is not the first time that such an incident has surfaced. However, people still rely on such websites for the heavy discounts that they offer on products. Now, Twitter user ‘Sanaya’ took to the micro blogging site and shared the images of fake product which she received. She had ordered the Apple Watch Series 8 on July 8 for Rs 50,900. However, she was shocked to discover that instead of the Apple watch, she was delivered a ‘FitLife’ watch on July 9. She also mentioned that Amazon has not offered any type of refund yet.