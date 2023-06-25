Delhi Man Travels All Metro Stations in 15 Hours, Sets New Guinness World Record

A man set a new record after covering a total of 286 stations of the Delhi Metro in a time of 15 hours 22 minutes 49 seconds. He now has his name in the Guinness World Records. Identified as Shashank Manu, the man works as a freelance researcher and likes traveling in the Delhi Metro. He started at 5 am on the blue line and completed the feat at 8:30 pm at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station. This is one of the stations on the green line.

While speaking to The Indian Express, he mentioned that the idea to cover all the metro stations came during the coronavirus pandemic. Also, he attempted it when metro services resumed after the first lockdown.

He received his certificate from Guinness World Records in April 2023. The delay happened due to a misunderstanding after which the record was awarded to another person named Prafull Singh. He entered the Guinness Book of World Records for clocking the “fastest time to travel across all metro stations.”

While setting the record, Manu took photos at almost every metro station. Also, he asked the public to sign a receipt and had “independent witnesses” all along his journey. He also recorded an uncut video of the whole attempt. He made sure to keep a record and track of the starting and closing time of the train coach’s doors at every station.

In an unrelated incident, a swimming champion from Assam recently became the first swimmer from North East India to cover 200 km of the Indo Arabian Gateway Mumbai Circle in 53 hours. Elvis Ali Hazarika achieved the feat with the help of his relay team. Union minister of Ports and Shipping, Sarbananda Sonowal, tweeted about Elvis’ achievement and congratulated him.

