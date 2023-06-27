Delhi Men Try to Rob Couple on Street, End Up 'Giving' Rs 100 Instead: Watch Viral Video

In an extraordinary incident in Delhi’s Farsh Bazar locality of Shahdara, two individuals, who were reportedly intoxicated, approached a couple on the streets intending to rob them. However, what unfolded was an unexpected turn of events. A bystander or CCTV captured the strange incident which showed the two assailants on a Scooty motorcycle attempting to rob the couple at gunpoint, seemingly demanding money from them. One of the robbers proceeds to search the man’s pockets. To their surprise, the robbers discovered that the couple had nothing of value except a mere Rs 20 note. In a surprising twist, instead of taking anything from the couple, the robbers handed over a Rs 100 note to them.

The viral footage portrays the two men abruptly halting their two-wheeler upon spotting the couple walking in the vicinity. One of them dismounts from the vehicle, seemingly intending to intimidate the pair and extort money from them.

However, the situation takes an eccentric turn when the thief, in search of valuables, discovers that the potential victims possess no significant cash and that the woman is adorning fake jewellery. This led them to give them some money instead.

Watch the Viral Video:

दिल्ली पुलिस की @DCP_SHAHDARA टीम ने 2 रोब्बेर्स को गिरफ्तार किया है ..जिनके पास से 30 मोबाइल फोन Recoverd हुए है .Robbers came and paid money to the victims coz he was not having money and jewellery of gf was fake as per robbers. Heavily drunk 😂 @DelhiPolice #Delhi pic.twitter.com/b6RrIOXU2Y— Ravi Jalhotra (@ravijalhotra) June 25, 2023

While some individuals have pointed out the ‘kind-hearted nature’ of the robbers, others have humorously attributed it to the side effects of being intoxicated or the couple’s fortunate stroke of luck. The incident, overall, elicited a mixture of laughter and concern among the viewers.

The robbery attempt reportedly occurred on the night of June 21. The Delhi Police took immediate action after the video went viral on social media, initiating an investigation that resulted in the identification and subsequent arrest of both suspects.

The perpetrators were identified as Dev Verma, a GST accountant, and his accomplice, Harsh Rajput, who works for a private company. “We have successfully recovered the pistol and the scooter used in the crime, along with the seizure of 30 mobile phones. We have filed four cases against them, and the investigation is currently underway," stated DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena, as reported by India Today. He further mentioned that the police meticulously analysed more than 200 CCTV clips to identify the culprits.

According to the senior officer, it was revealed that the robbers were under the influence of alcohol during the time of the incident. “Upon examining the CCTV footage, we discovered that these robbers had instilled fear and chaos in several areas," added DCP Meena. He even stated that the robbers allegedly humiliated and insulted the couple before handing them a Rs. 100 note before fleeing the spot on their vehicle.