Delhi Metro Fight Between Two Women Will Leave You Scratching Your Head, Here's Why

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 15:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Viral Video Of Verbal Spat Between Two Women In Delhi Metro Will Leave You Scratching Your Head. (Instagram image)

Delhi Metro Fight: While the exact cause of the quarrel remains unclear, the text in the video suggests that it all started when the woman, dressed in black, asked the other one to move a bit.

The Delhi Metro never fails to make headlines thanks to videos of unexpected things happening on thetrain. From people dancing and making reels to others engaging in physical fights, the metro has seen it all. These incidents, while entertaining, have also raised eyebrows, highlighting the unpredictable nature of Delhi’s iconic transportation network. Now, a video, making round on social media platforms, showcases a heated argument between two women inside the metro coach.

The video, shared on Instagram, shows a highly charged moment as the women engage in a heated exchange of words. In the clip, the woman wearing a pink suit is saying abrupt things to the one in the black suit. While the exact cause of the fight remains unclear, the title of the video states that the woman donning black attire just asked the other woman to shift a bit.

“Delhi metro stuff.Part-2," read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the full video here:

The video went viral, garnering over 7.6 million views so far. The same Instagram handle posted part one of the video a few days ago. In the clip, another woman is seen making a video of the lady in the pink suit as she continues to talk aggressively. Watch:

The videos sparked heated among people, who expressed astonishment and concern over the metro's evolving reputation as a hub for such incidents. Some users said that the woman, seen shouting in the clip, needed some serious medical treatment.

An individual explained, “If you'd notice, it's not really about the lady in the black outfit. The one that's shouting is voicing her insecurities. And this is why mental health is important for everyone. A lot of people who have anger, usually end up speaking their insecurities out."

“I think now I understand why most young girls prefer to stand in common coach rather than sitting in women's only coach," mentioned another.

“It's actually so sad to see how scared and traumatised her daughter is. Her mother is being verbally abused and humiliated in front of so many people without even making a mistake. She’s too young to process all that. I hope the aunty gets some medical help asap,” read a reply.

What are your views on this Delhi metro fight?

