Delhi Metro: Instagram Influencer Dances Inside Train, Viral Videos Irritate Internet

The growing trend of women dancing in the Delhi metro has become increasingly prevalent, almost as commonplace as travelling itself. Many passengers have had at least one experience encountering individuals capturing reels and dance videos inside the train, which is primarily intended for people’s daily commute. However, a recent Instagram reel has garnered significant attention, frustrating the online community who are now done with this trend reaching its limit and testing their patience!

In one of the clips that have now gone viral, Instagram blogger Seema Kanojiya could be seen dancing inside the Delhi metro to the tunes of Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan’s ‘Andekhi,’ dressed in a pink crop top and pleated skirt. Surprisingly, she continues her dance even when the train is halted at a station, stepping out momentarily.

Watch Viral Video:

Furthermore, she posted another video where she dances to Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Tu Yaad Na Aaye Aisa Koi Din Nahi’ inside the metro, entertaining a fellow female passenger, whose connection to her remains unclear.

While passengers on the Delhi metro appeared indifferent, the online community couldn’t contain their amusement, flooding the reels with funny comments and expressing their frustrations.

“Poor people, what all they have to see live in the metro," commented one user. Another user wrote, “Delhi Metro needs a serious check-up if this is true. It seems like a new location for reel makers."

“DMRC, when are you going to take action against such people? They aren’t only disturbing other passengers but demeaning the metro service," remarked a concerned individual.

Despite the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issuing warnings against filming reels, dance videos, or any other activities that may inconvenience passengers, such incidents continue to surface on the internet. Previously, two women were observed pole dancing inside the metro, encircling the pole intended for commuters’ support.

What will it take for people to follow the guidelines? Only time will tell!