Delhi Metro Passenger Catches Man 'Secretly' Clicking Photos of Girls to Send on Group Chats

Delhi Metro is making headlines every now and then. From people dancing to others engaging in physical fights, the metro has seen it all. Thanks to all of this, there is not even a single dull day! Many of these incidents have also raised eyebrows, highlighting the unpredictable nature of Delhi’s iconic transportation network. Now, taking to Reddit, a user explained how a man was secretly clicking girls to send to a group chat. “When will this creepiness stop” wrote the user as he shared the incident.

He further went on to explain that he was traveling from Karol Bagh to Huda City Centre. During this route, one requires to change the metro at Rajiv Chowk Station. “So, with me, this guy entered, he seemed like a nice guy, good clothes, shoes, etc. Now, at patel chowk, 2 girls entered and they sat just in front of us,” he wrote. The man further explained that the girls were good looking. This guy started clicking random pictures of the girls without them knowing. On thinking that someone has noticed, he instantly changed the app.

To teach this guy a brilliant lesson, the man pretended to be on call a couple of minutes later and mentioned how his dad is in the police. However, this did not affect him one bit. This is what happened next: “I just took my phone off and wrote, the instant you send that photo, I am calling my father and make sure tumhare example set ho. He sweated like hell, i made him delete frm recently deleted where i saw his nude, fucking disgusting guy.”

The man mentioned how he felt sorry for those girls and how all of this needs to stop. Here is the viral post:

This incident is first of its kind, and has shocked many people on social media. “Wtf did I just read, kudos to you for getting him a lesson without affecting the girls. You are probably correct about them not feeling safe travelling next time. Couldn’t have handled that better,” wrote a Reddit user. Another person mentioned, “Maybe public shaming is desired for such people so that they don’t do again. Like you know usne socha hoga bhai bach gaye aaj aur for next train pe chadh ke cycle repeat. But then again I do understand why you wanted to avoid creating a scene, even you have mentioned it that you did not want to make the fires feel awful/unsafe.”

