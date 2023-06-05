Delhi Metro Turns 'Battleground' As Women Hurl Choicest Abuses at Each Other in Viral Video

A recent incident on the Delhi metro gained significant attention as two women engaged in a heated argument due to an unknown reason, resulting in a tense situation. The incident, captured on video and now widely circulated, shows the women initially standing apart and then approaching each other while exchanging offensive language. One of the women is seen threatening the other by removing her shoe, while the other woman brandishes a bottle in response as they draw closer. Initially, other passengers quickly intervened to de-escalate the situation and restore calm.

But it didn’t end there! In the subsequent part of the video, one of the women is seen using the metro train’s phone service to contact a Metro officer, seeking their intervention to prevent any further ‘consequences’. However, this action further provokes the other woman, who responds with a barrage of abusive words. The situation then intensifies as the woman, feeling outraged, takes her water bottle and throws water at the other individual.

Although only this specific segment of the incident was shared online, the dramatic nature of the event led netizens to humourously request a continuation, or ‘Part 2’ of the incident.

Delhi Metro has become a battleground 😂 pic.twitter.com/uWVge6sl68— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) June 4, 2023

As the video went viral, internet users responded in an unexpected and hilarious manner, comparing it to an engaging “masala movie." One user amusingly remarked, “Nothing happens when I go there," while another suggested, “Somebody should add Mortal Kombat music in the background."

The best seats are reserved for the audience. 😂😂😝— Nilanjan Datta (@DattaNilanjan) June 5, 2023

It’s funny the ladies don’t leave their seats even while trying to placate the warring women.— Amrit (@AmritHallan) June 4, 2023

Where’s the complete video, this is just the warm up!— Ashish Narayan 🇮🇳 (@iAshishNarayan) June 5, 2023

Nothing happens when I go there— Anooj (@shikhari09) June 4, 2023

Pls appoint the refree also otherwise how would we know, who won the bout..— सनातनी_The Patriot..🇮🇳 (@Indian_567) June 4, 2023

Part 2?— Tuco (@TakhGus) June 4, 2023

Earlier, another video that went viral depicted a heated argument between two middle-aged men on the Delhi Metro. The 27-second clip showed an intense confrontation, with both individuals engaging in verbal exchanges, profanity, and threats. Meanwhile, fellow passengers on the Metro attempted to intervene and diffuse the situation, urging them to calm down.

