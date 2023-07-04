Delhi Metro: Woman Scolds, Slaps Man While Others Watch the 'Show'; Video Goes Viral

In recent times, the Delhi Metro has faced its fair share of incidents involving disagreements and conflicts among passengers. Whether it’s a dispute over seat spaces or even something as trivial as a Zara T-shirt, individuals have occasionally found themselves engaged in altercations. Unfortunately, a video capturing a woman aggressively confronting and yelling at a man inside the metro has gone viral on the internet. Although some speculate that the individuals involved may have been acquaintances and not strangers, nobody could be seen intervening to de-escalate the situation as the commuters, instead, opted to watch the ‘show’.

The video shared by @gharkekalesh captures a woman wearing a checked shirt who initiates the altercation by hitting the man standing next to her. Subsequently, she faces him and delivers a slap. The reason behind the altercation remains unknown, and the woman appears to be expressing her disapproval of something personal. While some passengers observed the situation, they refrained from taking any action, and others chose to ignore the incident altogether.

Kalesh b/w a guy and a Girl Inside “Delhi Metro) - Girl slaps him too hard just think if it was vice-versa😀 pic.twitter.com/Y0RiKeYWem— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 3, 2023

Soon after, online users began sharing their reactions to the video, with one commenter suggesting, “It seems like a personal matter; perhaps they know each other, not random people, bro."

Another pointed out the apparent lack of concern from the surrounding individuals, remarking, “Literally no one is even caring about them. What world we’re living in?"

Personal matter hai kuch shyd they know each other. they ain’t random people bro.— Sid  (@CasticSid) July 3, 2023

This is me pic.twitter.com/zuJJRl4fyV— King Ragnar (@speculatornifty) July 3, 2023

Literally no-one is even caring about them, what world we’re living in— MAAAHII (@_utkarshhhhh_) July 3, 2023

Some users even highlighted the discrepancy in how people reacted, suggesting that if the roles were reversed and it was the woman being slapped, there would have been a strong response from the public. “If the guy had slapped her, the entire public would have reacted," commented the third user.

Abhi puri public uth jaati agar londe ne thappada mara hota tohSamaj — cheem (@boysansakari) July 3, 2023

Delhi Metro ☕— a different being (@akshatjainbafna) July 3, 2023

Recently, a video capturing a heated altercation between two men, involving slaps and verbal abuse, gained significant attention and prompted a response from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). In light of the incident, the DMRC issued a statement urging commuters to display responsible behavior during their journeys. The DMRC emphasised, “We request that commuters conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro."

Furthermore, they encouraged passengers to report any objectionable behaviour promptly to the DMRC Helpline, providing specific details such as the corridor, station, and time of the incident. To ensure the safety of passengers, the DMRC has also deployed flying squads composed of metro and security staff.