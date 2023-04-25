Delhi Metro's Hilarious Meme Reveals The Cause Of Headache Among Passengers

Viral Instagram Reels from inside Delhi Metro trains have been the latest trend on social media, of late. While it is true that these videos tend to go viral on social media quickly, they often cause discomfort to fellow passengers. Despite repeated warnings by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) against filming videos inside Metro trains, the trend is in no mood to mellow down. Now, the DMRC has now taken a humorous approach to tackle the issue.

The corporation shared a cheeky tweet, asking commuters to stop filming others on the Metro.

Sharing a meme on Twitter, DMRC wrote in Hindi “Metro mein travel karein trouble nahi," (Travel in the Metro without causing trouble).

The post featured a popular meme template featuring various types of headaches and their causes, including migraine, hypertension and stress. The last one depicted a person experiencing pain in their entire head, with the reason given as “When you see someone dancing in Metro."

The comments section was buzzing with creativity, as users shared hilarious reactions. One user encouraged the message and wrote, “Wonderfull message. Keep it up to change the creativity of people as there are many other things to do to be more creative.”

Wonderfull message. Keep it up to change the creativity of people as there are many other things to do to be more creative.— Jitendra Singh (@jsrjitu) April 24, 2023

Another shared, “Passengers ko aise logo ke ek kaan ke niche bajane ki sahuliyat di jaaye,” (Let passengers be given the convenience to slapping such people).

Passengers ko ese logo ke ek kaan ke niche bajane ki sahuliyat di jaaye(irrespective of gender). 🙏— AA (@ab_a70857662) April 24, 2023

A person humorously compared the trend to a pandemic, “Ye famous hone ki bimaari hai, roka nahi ja sakta isko, its already a pandemic,” (This is a disease of becoming famous, it cannot be stopped).

Ye famous hone ki bimaari hai, roka nahi ja sakta isko, its already a pandemic— iEMESAR (@ig_emesar) April 24, 2023

This social media user drew a hilarious comparison with cricket and suggested that the headache is caused by Delhi Capitals’ performance in the ongoing IPL, “The last one - When you see Delhi Capitals in IPL.”

The last one - When you see delhi capitals in IPL😭— Akash Sharma (@uncutnazaare) April 24, 2023

Earlier, DMRC referred to the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu" from RRR and tweeted, “Dance is fun but Delhi Metro mein Na-Naacho Naacho Naacho".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@officialdmrc)

They not only shared a witty message but also issued a stern warning stating that filming reels, dancing or any other activity that may inconvenience passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro.

