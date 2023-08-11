CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Delhi Metro’s Tweet On CarbonLite Campaign Faces Flak For Use OF Paper Tickets
2-MIN READ

Delhi Metro’s Tweet On CarbonLite Campaign Faces Flak For Use OF Paper Tickets

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 20:03 IST

Delhi, India

DMRC has discontinued the usage of tokens.

DMRC has discontinued the usage of tokens.

DMRC's CarbonLite Metro Travel initiative aims to encourage commuters to opt for an eco-friendly mode of transport instead of using motorized vehicles.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is leaving no stone unturned to raise awareness about its new CarbonLite Metro Travel initiative. The project aims to encourage commuters to opt for an eco-friendly mode of transport. The rise in metro usage will seemingly help Delhites to contribute toward procuring a greener and cleaner environment. On Wednesday, August 9, the DMRC, while promoting their new initiative on Twitter, stated how they’re keen on educating citizens about the usage of metro rides to reduce carbon emissions.

“In a remarkable stride towards combating climate change & promoting sustainable transportation, DMRC has unveiled a pioneering initiative called CarbonLite Metro Travel to educate passengers about their contribution towards reducing carbon emissions by choosing metro trains," stated DMRC.

In a subsequent tweet, the organization also highlighted how the initiative will help the environment. “Through this initiative, passengers will now be informed about the average amount of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions they save during their metro journeys in comparison to road-based motor vehicles," they added.

Take a look at it here:

While a section of social media users approved and lauded the DMRC’s plan, a majority of Twitter users also resorted to pointing out the hypocrisy of the organization. Notably, the DMRC has recently launched a new application the ‘DMRC Travel’ introducing the QR-coded tickets that are made available on both paper and mobile platforms. The organization has stopped the usage of token tickets but it is the issuing of paper tickets that’s irked social media users. Many believe paper tickets aren’t eco-friendly and heavily contribute to littering metro premises. A user commented, “This initiative is not at all good. The amount of paper waste which is created is proof of that at the end."

Another agreed, “This is not a good alternative, how many trees are used in printing paper tickets? Also, these tickets are being thrown anywhere in the metro & station after use so plan the system in a digital way or find some other way which can save the paper and litter in the metro area."

One more added, “Going completely paperless in ticketing would be more environment friendly."

The mobile app-based QR ticketing on ‘DMRC Travel’ was launched in June.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Delhi metro
  2. DMRC
  3. news18-discover
first published:August 11, 2023, 19:32 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 20:03 IST