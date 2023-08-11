Delhi Metro’s Tweet On CarbonLite Campaign Faces Flak For Use OF Paper Tickets

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is leaving no stone unturned to raise awareness about its new CarbonLite Metro Travel initiative. The project aims to encourage commuters to opt for an eco-friendly mode of transport. The rise in metro usage will seemingly help Delhites to contribute toward procuring a greener and cleaner environment. On Wednesday, August 9, the DMRC, while promoting their new initiative on Twitter, stated how they’re keen on educating citizens about the usage of metro rides to reduce carbon emissions.

“In a remarkable stride towards combating climate change & promoting sustainable transportation, DMRC has unveiled a pioneering initiative called CarbonLite Metro Travel to educate passengers about their contribution towards reducing carbon emissions by choosing metro trains," stated DMRC.

In a subsequent tweet, the organization also highlighted how the initiative will help the environment. “Through this initiative, passengers will now be informed about the average amount of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions they save during their metro journeys in comparison to road-based motor vehicles," they added.

Take a look at it here:

In a remarkable stride towards combating climate change & promoting sustainable transportation, DMRC has unveiled a pioneering initiative called CarbonLite Metro Travel to educate passengers about their contribution towards reducing carbon emissions by choosing metro trains. pic.twitter.com/c6gAP1L3T8— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 9, 2023

While a section of social media users approved and lauded the DMRC’s plan, a majority of Twitter users also resorted to pointing out the hypocrisy of the organization. Notably, the DMRC has recently launched a new application the ‘DMRC Travel’ introducing the QR-coded tickets that are made available on both paper and mobile platforms. The organization has stopped the usage of token tickets but it is the issuing of paper tickets that’s irked social media users. Many believe paper tickets aren’t eco-friendly and heavily contribute to littering metro premises. A user commented, “This initiative is not at all good. The amount of paper waste which is created is proof of that at the end."

This initiative is not at all good. The amount of paper waste which is created is proof of that at the end.— Ritesh Kumar (@ritesh1623) August 9, 2023

Another agreed, “This is not a good alternative, how many trees are used in printing paper tickets? Also, these tickets are being thrown anywhere in the metro & station after use so plan the system in a digital way or find some other way which can save the paper and litter in the metro area."

This is not a good alternative,how many trees used in printing this papers tickets?Also these tickets r being thrown anywhere in metro & station after use so plan the system in digital way or find some other way which can save the paper and littering in metro area.🙏 #DelhiMetro— ⚡✍Neer Joy✍⚡ (@neerjanni2000) August 9, 2023

One more added, “Going completely paperless in ticketing would be more environment friendly."

Going completely paperless in ticketing would be more environment friendly.— Shubham Kumar (@yeda_satkela) August 9, 2023

The mobile app-based QR ticketing on ‘DMRC Travel’ was launched in June.