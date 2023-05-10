CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Police Reacts To Pakistani Actress' Tweet On PM Modi With Epic Reply

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:10 IST

Delhi, India

Sehar Shinwari blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RAW for igniting unrest in Pakistan. (Credits: Twitter/@SeharShinwari)

Protests broke out across Pakistan after former PM Imran Khan's arrest on Monday by the country's anti-corruption force.

Following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, violent protests have erupted in Pakistan, flaring up unrest among civilians. As visuals of protestors surfaced on social media, the government blocked internet services across Pakistan on Tuesday. Amidst this, actress Sehar Shinwari blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unrest in the neighbouring country. Mentioning Delhi Police in a tweet, Sehar said that she wanted to file a complaint against Indian PM and the country’s intelligence agency RAW. “Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police? I have to file a complaint against Indian PM & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claim) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice,” Sehar tweeted.

Delhi Police was quick to respond to the Pakistani actress with a question. “We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country,” they wrote.

In a subsequent online outburst, Sehar Shinwari also requested the United Nations’ intervention in the case. The actress blamed India for trying to escalate the tension in her home country and urged the UN to take ‘immediate action’.

In another tweet, Sehar said that she was going to file an FIR against PM Narendra Modi.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s arrest by the anti-corruption agency came just a day after the military rebuked him for constantly accusing a senior officer of planning his assassination with the help of the armed forces chief, as per Reuters. Paramilitary squad, who were reportedly dressed in full riot-control gear, escorted Imran Khan in a black van from the Islamabad High Court. Besides internet services, Pakistani authorities have also imposed a ban on social gatherings as protests have erupted in multiple cities. It is suggested that the violence has claimed the life of one leaving 12 people injured including six police officers.

    Previously, protestors broke into Pakistani army commanders’ residences in Lahore. A violent mob of Imran Khan’s supporters set Radio Pakistan’s building on fire in Peshawar.

