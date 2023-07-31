CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Delhi Police’s Advisory On Conjunctivitis Features A Kala Chashma Twist
1-MIN READ

Delhi Police’s Advisory On Conjunctivitis Features A Kala Chashma Twist

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 16:12 IST

Delhi, India

People lauded the police department for its creativity.

People lauded the police department for its creativity.

Instead of going on with some serious messaging on conjunctivitis, Delhi Police brought in a Bollywood reference to capture social media’s attention.

Several state governments have issued advisories against the rising cases of Conjunctivitis in the country. Delhi Police have come up with an interesting idea to put across the message of protecting oneself from infection. Sharing a creative that featured a pair of sunglasses, Delhi Police wrote, “Please wear glasses to prevent the spread of Conjunctivitis. Get well soon.” The creative features the message “To all those suffering from Conjunctivitis" flashing at the top. It was accompanied by the song Kaala Chashma from the movie Baar baar Dekho playing in the background.

Watch the post here:

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 

 

A post shared by DelhiPolice (@delhi.police_official)

Social media users lauded the Delhi Police for its creativity and praised the ingenious idea.

The advisory, posted on July 30, has raked up nearly 50,000 views along with a flood of comments. Many users posted laughing and fire emojis in the comment section. People made interesting comments on the post. “Hats off to the creator,” said one user. “Our Delhi police is cool always,” wrote another.

A person replied, “I loved the creativity.”

One comment read, “Sir glasses don’t prevent the spread of conjunctivitis, no virus can enter anybody by only seeing it, that spreads through hands same as the corona if we meet infected people and then touch our eyes with hands.”

The symptoms of Conjunctivitis include red, itchy, and painful eyes. The patient also reports a watery or thicker discharge. The disease generally surges during the monsoon period and is highly infectious. Conjunctivitis is caused by bacteria, viruses, and allergens. One can protect themselves by taking precautions like cleaning eyes with water, unnecessarily touching them, and consulting a doctor if symptoms do not go away.

Top-notch hygiene is prescribed to save oneself from Conjunctivitis.

Delhi police is known for its creative public safety messages. A few days back, Delhi police shared a video message which talked about the dangers one can experience while texting on phones and walking simultaneously.

The video showed people texting while walking and the dangerous consequences that follow. From colliding with electric poles to falling into pits, tripping into swimming polls, and slipping on a staircase due to distraction.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Conjunctivitis
  2. delhi police
first published:July 31, 2023, 16:12 IST
last updated:July 31, 2023, 16:12 IST